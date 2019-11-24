'We'll keep this going between us' - Donacien ready to battle Vincent-Young for starting spot after return to form

Janoi Donacien finds something to laugh about as he looks for options when taking a throw in. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Janoi Donacien hopes he has taken his chance after being given a four-game run in the Ipswich Town side.

Janoi Donacien on the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Janoi Donacien on the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The right-back has struggled for regular minutes this season following the signing of Kane Vincent-Young, but impressed in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Blackpool as he featured in a league game for the first time since the last-gasp victory over AFC Wimbledon in August.

Donacien played in the three cup games (two with Lincoln in the FA Cup and an EFL Trophy loss at Colchester) in the lead-up to the clash with the Tangerines, with a consistent run of games serving as a reminder of what the former Accrington man is capable of.

"I just enjoy playing, that's all I want to do to play games," said Donacien, speaking ahead of Tuesday night's visit of League One table-toppers Wycombe to Portman Road.

"The boys were winning and it's a team game so I was just happy for the team, but when my time comes I want to take it and show my best side.

"We have a really good player who has come in (Vincent-Young) and scored a couple of good goals as well so I take my hat off to him.

"We'll keep this going between us and hopefully the team keeps getting better. He pushes me on and I push him on - that's what happens in good teams.

"When you play games your form improves so the more games you're playing the better it is.

"As soon as you get your chance you have to take it. If you don't then you have no arguments. Hopefully everyone can take their chance when it comes their way.

"It doesn't matter how many times you train or how much work you do, if you're not playing games then your fitness is just going to deteriorate.

"The games in the cups have been very good for me personally."

Gwion Edwards' early opener and Luke Garbutt's second half penalty ultimately earned Ipswich a point in a topsy-turvy match full of incident against Blackpool.

Garbutt equalised from the spot after Jay Spearing had scored a contentious penalty for the visitors, as Luke Chambers was adjudged to have brought down Sullay Kaikai.

"All I know is that for their penalty the first contact came (from Luke Woolfenden) and he's ridden it then jumped over the second one (from Chambers) and the referee's given it," Donacien said.

"But then for us Luke (Garbutt) has a wand of a left foot and it's no problem for him. He does everything in training, he takes goal kicks and all sorts."