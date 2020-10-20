E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Live

Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues head to Doncaster after squad return negative tests following Jackson virus case

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 October 2020

Ipswich Town take on Doncaster Rovers this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town take on Doncaster Rovers this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Doncaster Rovers this evening - kick-off 7pm.

The Blues will be without striker Kayden Jackson, who is isolating at home having tested positive for coronavirus.

The rest of the players and staff have tested negative, meaning they are able to take on Rovers tonight and bid to continue their impressive start to the campaign.

“It’s gone as well as we might have hoped other than dropping two points at MK Dons and there we had 10 men for a long time,” Lambert said. “It’s been near pitch perfect, but we’ve a long way to go.

“I was never sure what it was going to be like or what was going to happen. I didn’t really know how any team would start because the pandemic was really tough for everybody, and still there are reservations about where football is going to end up at the minute. Six months off is unheard of really.”

The players are the ones that play the games. They’re the most important component in any club, them and the supporters. We’ve only got one of those components, the other component can’t come in and watch.

“It’s true what they say, football is like a game of golf, you give them the clubs and they’ve got to use the right club and then make the right pass. At this moment, they’re making the right passes.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

How many coronavirus cases are there in your neighbourhood?

New figures have broken down the number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk police officer found to have committed gross misconduct

Former Suffolk police officer Daniel Jackson would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned. Stock Picture. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man who fled scene after crash while disqualified from driving avoids jail

Taylor Cobbold was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues head to Doncaster after squad return negative tests following Jackson virus case

Ipswich Town take on Doncaster Rovers this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Orders pour in for quirky teapots as pottery bags new customers

Carters of Suffolk teapot potters Barbara Woollard, Carol Bridges, Jill Davey and Mick Orton Picture: KEITH SUFFLING