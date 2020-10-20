Live

Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues head to Doncaster after squad return negative tests following Jackson virus case

Ipswich Town take on Doncaster Rovers this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Doncaster Rovers this evening - kick-off 7pm.

The Blues will be without striker Kayden Jackson, who is isolating at home having tested positive for coronavirus.

The rest of the players and staff have tested negative, meaning they are able to take on Rovers tonight and bid to continue their impressive start to the campaign.

“It’s gone as well as we might have hoped other than dropping two points at MK Dons and there we had 10 men for a long time,” Lambert said. “It’s been near pitch perfect, but we’ve a long way to go.

“I was never sure what it was going to be like or what was going to happen. I didn’t really know how any team would start because the pandemic was really tough for everybody, and still there are reservations about where football is going to end up at the minute. Six months off is unheard of really.”

The players are the ones that play the games. They’re the most important component in any club, them and the supporters. We’ve only got one of those components, the other component can’t come in and watch.

“It’s true what they say, football is like a game of golf, you give them the clubs and they’ve got to use the right club and then make the right pass. At this moment, they’re making the right passes.”