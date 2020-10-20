Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-1 loss at Doncaster Rovers

PP020 Doncaster Rovers v Ipswich33

Ipswich Town were beaten 4-1 by Doncaster Rovers this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Andre Dozzell and Gwion Edwards team up to pressure at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd Andre Dozzell and Gwion Edwards team up to pressure at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Tomas Holy

Started the game confidently with two good claims but soon had the most nervy of nervy moments as, under little pressure, he scuffed a clearance straight into the path of Josh Sims but was lucky to see Toto Nsiala bail him out with a tackle to stop the Rovers’ man’s shot. He had little chance to stop Rovers’ first goal but won’t be happy with the second, which saw Ben Whiteman’s cross drift all the way through traffic and into the corner of his net. Town’s fourth goal came as he simply passed the ball to the edge of the box, where Sims laid it off for Fejiri Okenabirhie to lash home. A difficult night. 4

Luke Chambers

This game marked the skipper’s move into the Blues’ all-time top 10 appearances makers and he started well, getting forward, winning a header and then marauding into a position where his cross was turned into his own net by Joe Wright. He had a decent game but this will hurt the skipper. 6

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Toto Nsiala

A strong start to this game for the central defender, who won a succession of headers before having to bail out Holy with a good block on Josh Sims’ shot. Stepped out of defence to win the ball before Doncaster got in behind for their first goal of the game and was beaten all ends up by Josh Sims before then dragging him down inside the box for the penalty which Whiteman converted for Rovers’ third. Mistakes were creeping in throughout this game after what had been an excellent start to the campaign. 4

James Wilson

The Welshman saw plenty of the ball in the early stages of the game, knocking it about at the back as Town dominated possession while making some good headed clearances. Like Nsiala, he was drawn out to the same man for Doncaster’s first goal, with Cameron John ultimately getting away down his side. He let a through-ball go behind him to start the second period, with Sims putting his shot wide of Holy’s goal. He’s been excellent this season, but his standards slipped in this one. 5

Myles Kenlock

Started this game with a timely early interception, removing danger, but also had some difficult moments down his flank as Rovers began to turn the tide and get on top. He was not directly involved in any of the goals but was part of a defence which found the hosts tough to handle. 5

Andre Dozzell

Saw plenty of early ball but found things increasingly difficult as Rovers managed to get on top, with a number of loose passes and admirable attempts which didn’t come off. As the game went on the Ipswich midfield found things more and more difficult to deal with and were overrun for long spells. A booking hampered him during the closing stages. 4

Freddie Sears goes for the ball at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd Freddie Sears goes for the ball at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Emyr Huws

Kept his place in the side as Nolan returned and was arguably the most effective of Town’s midfielders in the first half. Had one shot saved, which he would have liked to have caught better, and had some decent possession in good areas. He struggled to get on top of things in the second period before being replaced on the hour. 4

Jon Nolan

Back in the side but a little quiet in the first half, judging him against the high standards he’s set himself so far this season. That continued in the second half and there were times when he gave the ball away. The Town midfield offered little protection to the Town defence. 4

Luke Chambers on his milestone appearance at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd Luke Chambers on his milestone appearance at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Alan Judge

The Irishman started this game strongly, winning some early headers, holding the ball well and then being involved in Town’s goal as he played the ball inside for Chambers’ marauding run. Had a low shot saved then fired a free-kick into the wall, but the second half was a different story, with Town having very little attacking threat of note and Judge struggling to get involved. 5

Gwion Edwards

The Welshman, in such good form heading into this game, started it strongly as a beautiful step-over created an opening for Freddie Sears but had little opportunity to run at his man during the opening period. Like the rest of his attacking unit, saw very little of the ball after the break and he had few sights of goal. 4

Freddie Sears

The forward started through the middle in this game, rather than down the left, and had some good touches and clever headers to bring others into play without having too many sights of goal himself. He had an early effort from a touch angle saved at the start of the second period but that’s as good as it got before he was replaced. The fact the Town forward line weren’t able to make the ball stick proved a problem for the midfield and defence. 5

Teddy Bishop (for Huws, 60)

Town lacked an ability to run at the Doncaster defence for much of this game, with Bishop brought on to provide some energy in the middle of the pitch. He did that, but wasn’t able to produce many moments of quality. 5

Gwion Edwards battles forwards at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd Gwion Edwards battles forwards at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Oli Hawkins (for Sears, 69)

It was good to see the big striker back on the bench for this game, given Town’s striker shortage, but once he made it onto the pitch he wasn’t able to make much of an impact. 5

Keanan Bennetts (for Edwards, 76)

The loanee played the final 15 minutes of this game, plus stoppage time, and looked bright with a few dangerous runs and neat touches. It will be interesting to see if he’s done enough to get close to a start. 6

A disappointed James Wilson after the second goal at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd A disappointed James Wilson after the second goal at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd