Motorsport action at both Ipswich and Mildenhall this Easter weekend

Newmarket's three-time world champion, Chris Haird (115), will be in action at Foxhall on Monday Photo: MARTIN KINGSTON Archant

Easter Bank Holiday Monday sees more motor sport action at Foxhall Stadium with a bumper afternoon of racing ahead, writes Dean Cox.

As is traditional, the Bangers are in town, joined by the elite oval race cars that are the National Hot Rods and the single–seater rockets that are the Grand Prix Midgets which makes for a very appealing fixture.

The Bangers return for another high speed, all crashing, action meeting following their recent outings here.

It will be all to race for as they race around the ¼ mile oval smashing, bashing and spinning each other out of the way as every driver is doing their best to be the first to the finish line and take the trophy!

Bank Holiday Banger racing at Foxhall Heath Stadium is legendary, always full of action and drama and this meeting should be no exception.

The National Hot Rods return to Foxhall for the first time in 2019.

It's 2018/19 World Championship round 11 for the drivers and teams so not only it's a point scoring opportunity, it is also a chance for some track time at Foxhall in their build up to the big race again this year which is staged over the annual Spedeweekend of July 6 annd 7.

Newmarket's three time World Champion, Chris Haird leads the World Series points with Southwold's Gavin Murray in fourth, Needham Market's Aaron Dew seventh with Leiston's Shaun Taylor sat in 18th position and needing a good points haul from this round.

The Grand Prix Midgets always enjoy a visit to Foxhall where they really get the chance to unleash all their horsepower on the big oval.

These cars are small, colourful fast and spectacular and will provide thrilling action.

Racing starts at 2pm and turnstiles open at 12.30pm.

Meanhile there's motorsport action at Mildenhall tomorrow afternoon, Good Friday.

The action includes National Bangers Under 1600cc team event and with a look at the sports origins, an appearance of the UK Barn finds Historic Stock Cars bringing motorsport fans another fantastic meeting of oval motorsport full contact action.

Indeed it's a 'good old fashioned Stock Car meeting'!

Racing starts at 1pm, with turnstiles opening at 11:30am.