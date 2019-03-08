Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Motorsport action at both Ipswich and Mildenhall this Easter weekend

PUBLISHED: 08:59 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:59 18 April 2019

Newmarket's three-time world champion, Chris Haird (115), will be in action at Foxhall on Monday Photo: MARTIN KINGSTON

Newmarket's three-time world champion, Chris Haird (115), will be in action at Foxhall on Monday Photo: MARTIN KINGSTON

Archant

Easter Bank Holiday Monday sees more motor sport action at Foxhall Stadium with a bumper afternoon of racing ahead, writes Dean Cox.

As is traditional, the Bangers are in town, joined by the elite oval race cars that are the National Hot Rods and the single–seater rockets that are the Grand Prix Midgets which makes for a very appealing fixture.

The Bangers return for another high speed, all crashing, action meeting following their recent outings here.

It will be all to race for as they race around the ¼ mile oval smashing, bashing and spinning each other out of the way as every driver is doing their best to be the first to the finish line and take the trophy!

Bank Holiday Banger racing at Foxhall Heath Stadium is legendary, always full of action and drama and this meeting should be no exception.

The National Hot Rods return to Foxhall for the first time in 2019.

It's 2018/19 World Championship round 11 for the drivers and teams so not only it's a point scoring opportunity, it is also a chance for some track time at Foxhall in their build up to the big race again this year which is staged over the annual Spedeweekend of July 6 annd 7.

Newmarket's three time World Champion, Chris Haird leads the World Series points with Southwold's Gavin Murray in fourth, Needham Market's Aaron Dew seventh with Leiston's Shaun Taylor sat in 18th position and needing a good points haul from this round.

The Grand Prix Midgets always enjoy a visit to Foxhall where they really get the chance to unleash all their horsepower on the big oval.

These cars are small, colourful fast and spectacular and will provide thrilling action.

Racing starts at 2pm and turnstiles open at 12.30pm.

Meanhile there's motorsport action at Mildenhall tomorrow afternoon, Good Friday.

The action includes National Bangers Under 1600cc team event and with a look at the sports origins, an appearance of the UK Barn finds Historic Stock Cars bringing motorsport fans another fantastic meeting of oval motorsport full contact action.

Indeed it's a 'good old fashioned Stock Car meeting'!

Racing starts at 1pm, with turnstiles opening at 11:30am.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two dogs rescued from Essex flat after starting kitchen fire

Crews from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire are battling a wood store fire in Sedge Fen Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Stowmarket and District Rifle Club told to relocate by Ministry of Defence

Stowmarket and District Rifle Club chairman Keith Cooper with a .22 rifle. Pictures: KEITH COOPER

SIL preview: Henley win the Bob Coleman Cup, as Cranes look to close in on the championship

SIL preview action

Motorsport action at both Ipswich and Mildenhall this Easter weekend

Newmarket's three-time world champion, Chris Haird (115), will be in action at Foxhall on Monday Photo: MARTIN KINGSTON

Preview: The talking points for the 2019 Babergh elections

Issues affecting Shotley in the east of the district are different to those in the west. Picture: MICK WEBB/ZEWZULU
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists