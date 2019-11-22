'I feel like I haven't played in months!' - Downes raring to go against Blackpool

Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes says the club's players are itching to get back to league action at Portman Road this weekend.

It's been 17 days since Paul Lambert's men won 1-0 at Rochdale, with the majority of the team that played at Spotland having sat out subsequent cup ties against Lincoln (twice in the FA Cup) and Colchester (EFL Trophy).

The hope is that key men return to action looking rested rather than rusty for two big home games in the space of four days - fifth-place Blackpool the visitors tomorrow afternoon, followed by new League One leaders Wycombe on Tuesday night.

"I feel like I haven't played in months! I can't wait to get back out there," said Downes, who was suspended for the win at Rochdale, then started the first match against Lincoln before playing twice for England Under-20s during the recent international break.

"I played the full 90 against Portugal and then 20 minutes against Iceland, but that's a bit different to club football.

"It's not as physical. When you're playing in the league you're playing against 30-year-old big geezers, but when you're playing for England it's against people your own age. It's more technical I'd say and obviously the atmosphere is a bit different."

With Luke Chambers, Luke Woolfenden, Luke Garbutt, Cole Skuse, Jon Nolan, Kayden Jackson and James Norwood among those to have been rested for three straight knockout matches, Downes added: "We're ready to. We're raring to go. We'll be back at it again. From what I hear the boys have been training hard. We'll be good.

"Me personally, I'm feeling good. I've been saying it for a while now that I need to add goals to my game and I feel like once is coming. I need that feeling again!"

Asked if he wanted to have started the initial FA Cup clash with Lincoln two weeks ago, Downes replied: "Of course I would. I want to play every game. If the gaffer picks me for the next one (at Coventry) I'll be happy."

And when quizzed as to whether the Blues can compete on three fronts this season, an EFL Trophy first round clash at Peterborough coming up, Downes said: "Yeah, why not? We've just got to take each game as it comes. Whether it's league or cup we've just got to go out there and try and get the wins.

"These next two games are against two title challengers so it will be a big week."