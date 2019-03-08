'I think we have the best squad in the league' - Downes buzzing after Shrewsbury win

Gwion Edwards congratulates Flynn Downes after he had headed Ipswich's third goal in the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town.

Flynn Downes declared Ipswich Town to have 'the best squad in the league' following Saturday's 3-0 home win against Shrewsbury Town.

Flynn Downes is mobbed by his Ipswich teammates after scoring the third goal in Town's 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town.

The 20-year-old midfielder finished off a superb team move with a brave diving header in the second half, strike duo Kayden Jackson and James Norwood having put the Blues in the box seat with early goals prior to Shaun Whalley's dismissal for the visitors.

That's three victories on the spin for Paul Lambert's men, who are now outright leaders at the top of the table following an unbeaten opening month in League One.

Downes is one of only four players to have started all six league games so far, Lambert having rotated most positions, but knows that - despite some impressive form - he cannot take his place for granted given Jon Nolan and Emyr Huws are returning to fitness.

James Norwood drags back Ethan Ebanks-Landell as the Shrewsbury player squares up to Flynn Downes.

"It's tough to cement a place because everyone in the squad is capable of playing out there and doing a good job," said the youngster.

"The squad is unbelievable. No disrespect to League One but I think we have the best squad in the league.

"If you are pushing for promotion you need a big squad. We'll see how we go and try to keep the wins going."

Flynn Downes heads the ball.

With a crowd of close to 20,000 once again in fine voice at Portman Road, Downes added: "The boys are buzzing off the atmosphere. The support we got last year when we were losing practically every game was unbelievable, but when you are winning and you can give the fans something to cheer about it's such a great feeling.

"We couldn't have asked for a better start. Top of the league, we're flying, the momentum is there, the team is playing well, all the boys are confident, what more could you want?"

On his goal, he said: "I didn't think I would score with my head, but I'll take it. I wish I could say I saw it go in but I didn't, my eyes were closed!

"We've been banging on that I've got to add goals to my game. I've been trying to get forward more.

"I think Skusey (Cole Skuse) allows me to do that. Where he sits I feel I have a bit more of a free role, so I love it. Hopefully there is more to come.

"There is still plenty for me to work on but I'm getting there."

The transfer window for all incoming deals closes at 5pm this afternoon.

