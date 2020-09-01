Flynn Downes tells Ipswich Town he is keen on move to Crystal Palace

Flynn Downes has told Ipswich Town he would be keen on a move to Crystal Palace. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Ipswich Town star Flynn Downes has told the club that he is keen on a move to Premier League club Crystal Palace.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The EADT and Ipswich Star revealed last week that the Blues had knocked back a second bid from the Eagles for their highly-rated midfielder – understood to be in the region of £2m.

And now The Athletic’s Palace correspondent Matt Woosnam is reporting that the 21-year-old has handed in a transfer request.

We understand that Downes has made it clear that he is keen on the move, but has been told by owner Marcus Evans that the club will not sell him on the cheap.

Evans sees Palace’s offers so far as derisory and believes the player’s market value is far, far higher – believed to be around the £8m mark.

In a BBC Suffolk interview last week, Downes – who is a protected asset at Portman Road until 2023 – was asked if he thought he’d been an Ipswich player come the close of the domestic transfer window on October 11.

He said: “Yeah, hopefully. We’ll see. You can never say for sure, but hopefully I will be. I’ve heard little bits and bobs, but I’m just focusing on the football. That’s all I can say really. Everything will be taken care of.”