'We need to get the winning mentality back' - Downes reflects on run of draws for Ipswich

Flynn Downes leaving the pitch after the draw against Coventry Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes insists the team will get back into the winning habit.

Flynn Downes battles against Coventry Picture Pagepix Ltd Flynn Downes battles against Coventry Picture Pagepix Ltd

The Blues drew 1-1 against Coventry at St Andrew's yesterday in a classic game of two halves. Paul Lambert's men dominated the opening period but were left to rue not adding to Will Keane's headed goal.

Town remain second in the League One table, but have now won just one of their last eight games in all competitions (excluding penalty shootouts) heading into Tuesday night's FA Cup second round replay with Coventry - the teams' third meeting in 10 days - followed by Saturday's visit of fifth-place Bristol Rovers.

"It does feel like two points dropped, big time," admitted Downes, who once again stood in as captain in the absence of Luke Chambers (minor neck injury) and Cole Skuse (benched due to minor hip problem).

"First half we were on fire and popping it about. I think that's the best we've played. Second half we just didn't get going at all.

"We'd been saying in the changing room that we were going to come out sharp and put it on them, but we just didn't get going.

"It's hard to say what happened. I think it's on us. We can control the game. First half we did that and defensively we looked solid as anything. Second half I think we just started to drop off and invited the pressure.

"To be fair, last week when we played here we popped it about too. It's the same story. It's something we need to work on because we can't be throwing away 1-0 leads. We could have been three or four-nil up and that cost us in the end. If we put those chances away then the game is done. We need to work on that."

Ipswich have lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions (an EFL Trophy virtual dead rubber at Colchester). It's now been almost a month since the last league win though, 1-0 at Rochdale, with draws against promotion rivals Blackpool (2-2 at home), Wycombe (0-0 at home) and Coventry coming since then.

"We've just got to keep going, get the winning mentality back and go from there," said Downes.

"It does feel like a while since the last win and the boys have been saying that. But I'm telling you, once we get one we'll get going again and we'll start firing again."