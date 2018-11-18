Rain

Rain

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘I’m getting stronger and better each time I play’ – Dozzell hopes he caught Lambert’s eye in England win

PUBLISHED: 22:10 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:11 19 November 2018

Andre Dozzell was part of the England U20 side that beat Germany at Colchester last night. Picture: Pagepix

Andre Dozzell was part of the England U20 side that beat Germany at Colchester last night. Picture: Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell believes he is finally back up to speed following his year-long injury absence.

The 19-year-old played just over an hour as England’s Under-20s beat Germany 2-0 at Colchester United’s Jobserve Community Stadium last night.

Blues boss Paul Lambert, along with backroom staff, was in attendance to watch three of his players in action – Trevoh Chalobah playing the whole game at centre-back with the captain’s armband and Flynn Downes coming on for a late cameo.

ANDY’S ANGLES: Captain Chalobah, Andre’s display and Downes’ debut - observations as England U20s beat Germany

Dozzell, who was sidelined for the entirety of last season with a cruciate knee ligament injury, said: “I missed a lot of football with England last year, I missed the U19 Euros, so it’s good to be back.

“I feel like I’m very close to, if not there, to being fully fit again. Every week and the more minutes I play I’m feeling sharper and able to run harder.

“It’s just the intensity of the running and stuff I can do now that I couldn’t do previous. I’m getting stronger and better each time I play.

“I’m just trying to get myself back in the team and go from there.

“The gaffer (Lambert) says I’m a good talent and that my chance will come. I’ve just got to keep working hard and show him what I can do.

STU SAYS: Five observations as Ipswich Town U23s put five goals past Crystal Palace

“At the end of the day it’s up to me to catch his eye – whether its in training or coming off the bench in games.

“The good thing is I don’t even think about the injury any more. It doesn’t play on my mind at all going into tackles or anything like that.”

On the Town trio, England U20 boss Paul Simpson said: “They’ve been excellent. All three of them have done really well. They are getting a great football education at that club and we’re benefitting from it.

“Flynn was with us last season in the 19s and unfortunately wasn’t able to join us for the Euro finals, but he was excellent when called upon for a few caps.

“This was the first time he’s been involved with us at this level and he’s showed us what he’s all about. He’s really physically developed over the last six to nine months.

“The improvement in Andre since we had him in the October camp to now is incredible. He’ll keep getting stronger and stronger and keep showing the football ability that he’s got.”

Topic Tags:

‘I’m getting stronger and better each time I play’ – Dozzell hopes he caught Lambert’s eye in England win

Yesterday, 22:10 Stuart Watson
Andre Dozzell was part of the England U20 side that beat Germany at Colchester last night. Picture: Pagepix

Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell believes he is finally back up to speed following his year-long injury absence.

Opinion Andy’s Angles: Captain Chalobah, Andre’s display and Downes’ debut - observations as England U20s beat Germany

Yesterday, 21:49 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah applauds the fans after the U20 game against Germany at Colchester Picture Pagepix

England Under 20s beat Germany 2-0 at Colchester this evening. ANDY WARREN was there to see how Trevoh Chalobah, Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes got on

Opinion Stu says: Five observations as Ipswich Town U23s put five goals past Crystal Palace

Yesterday, 16:35 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town U23s celebrate one of their five goals Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town’s Under-23s beat their Crystal Palace counterparts 5-2 at Playford Road this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

New Ipswich coach Gill on his Norwich past, playing under Lambert and Town’s young stars

Yesterday, 15:43 Andy Warren
New first-team coach Matt Gill, pictured at training with Paul Lambert. Picture: Ross Halls

ANDY WARREN spoke to new Ipswich Town first-team coach Matt Gill about his time at Norwich and his start to life under Paul Lambert at Portman Road.

Lambert to watch Town trio in action for England U20s tonight

Yesterday, 07:00 Stuart Watson
Andre Dozzell could make his second appearance for England Under-20s at Colchester tonight. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town trio Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes and Trevoh Chalobah could have the chance to impress the club’s new management when England’s Under-20s take on Germany in Colchester tonight (7pm ko).

Opinion Fuller Flavour: So proud to be a Town fan as almost 1,000 tickets are donated for West Brom game

Yesterday, 06:00
Great fans.... Ipswich Town fans Photo: STEVE WALLER

Fuller Flavour

Nostalgia On this day in Town’s history: Haynes scores twice as Town beat Norwich

Yesterday, 06:00 Ross Halls
In 2006, Town beat Norwich 3-1 at Portman Road

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we remember when Danny Haynes scored twice against Norwich as Town win the East Anglian derby

‘He needs to be a little bit fitter’ – Lambert keen to see more from Rowe

Sunday, November 18, 2018 Stuart Watson
Danny Rowe is given instructions by Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst and his assistant Stuart Taylor ahead of coming on against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says winger Danny Rowe needs to get fitter if he is to feature more for the first team.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Jordan Spence scores late equaliser at Hull while Ted downs Man United!

Sunday, November 18, 2018 Ross Halls
Jordan Spence celebrates his second half equaliser against Hull on this day last year

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we feature wins over Leicester City and Manchester United among others.

Nostalgia “Stop that at once Ted, you’ll kill him.”... One sports writer’s Ipswich Town memories of Sir Alf Ramsey

Sunday, November 18, 2018
England team manager Alf Ramsey (sitting right) and trainer Harold Sheperdson (standing) watch England's victory over Germany in the 1966 World Cup Final. Photo: PA ARCHIVE

Sir Alf Ramsey was one of Ipswich Town and England’s greatest-ever managers. Some would say he WAS the greatest. Few reporters had the access to Sir Alf as former EADT/Ipswich Star and Green’Un editor TONY GARNETT enjoyed. Here are some of his memories

Most read

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

‘I’m getting stronger and better each time I play’ – Dozzell hopes he caught Lambert’s eye in England win

Andre Dozzell was part of the England U20 side that beat Germany at Colchester last night. Picture: Pagepix

Town’s ‘dismay’ at being ‘poor relation’ of Suffolk

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Construction is underway on a new Aldi

Artist impression of the Aldi opening soon in Newmarket. Picture: Aldi

Opinion Andy’s Angles: Captain Chalobah, Andre’s display and Downes’ debut - observations as England U20s beat Germany

Trevoh Chalobah applauds the fans after the U20 game against Germany at Colchester Picture Pagepix

Double blow for one town as two of its major employers contemplate making redundancies during the festive period

Haverhill HID Corporation in Haverhill

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24