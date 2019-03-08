E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dozzell named in England U20 squad, but Downes only on standby

PUBLISHED: 11:59 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 30 August 2019

Andre Dozzell in action for England U21s, against Germany, at Colchester last year. Photo: Pagepix

Andre Dozzell in action for England U21s, against Germany, at Colchester last year. Photo: Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Andre Dozzell has been named in the England U20 squad for friendlies against Holland and Switzerland next month, while in-form Ipswich Town team-mate Flynn Downes is only on standby.

Andre Dozzell on the bench at Bolton last weekend. Photo: Pagepix LtdAndre Dozzell on the bench at Bolton last weekend. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Dozzell - who has progress through the Three Lions age ranks - has found game-time limited for the Blues so far this season.

He came on for the final 11 minutes of the 1-0 win at Burton, played all of the 3-1 defeat at Luton in the Carabao Cup and was subbed on the hour mark of the 2-1 home league win against AFC Wimbledon.

Downes, who only entered the England system at U19 level, has been one of the standout players in Paul Lambert's side. The 20-year-old has started all five League One games so far and formed a good partnership in centre midfield alongside Cole Skuse.

Town have already decided to postpone their scheduled trip to Rochdale for this up-and-coming international weekend due to call-ups - Alan Judge (Republic of Ireland), Anthony Georgiou (Cyprus), Armando Dobra (Albania U19s) and Idris El Mizouni (Tunisia U23s) all named in their respective nation's squads.

That game will now take place at Spotland on Tuesday, November 5.

Explaining that decision, Lambert said: "We've got too many of the lads away. Every game we go into I want to be at my strongest. I don't want to be in any weak situations. That's why the decision was made to call the game off."

