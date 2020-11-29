‘It wasn’t good enough, we know that’... Dozzell on Charlton defeat
Midfielder Andre Dozzell is confident Ipswich Town can turn their poor run of form behind.
The Blues have now lost seven of their last 10 games in all competitions, with their last two particularly damaging as they went down to promotion contenders Hull and Charlton at Portman Road.
That’s seen Town drop to sixth in the third tier, but Dozzell believes there’s enough in the dressing room for the Blues to turn things around.
“It wasn’t good enough, we all know that,” he said after Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Charlton.
“We worked hard and kept going but nothing was falling for us either. We have to try and put it right.
“We have to stay positive because we’re still in-and-around it and things can go up and down very quickly.
“It’s not easy. We’ve lost two on the bounce but we have to stick together if things are going to turn around for us.
“Supporters probably aren’t happy and that’s only fair. It’s up to us to turn it around and we’ll do that.”
Asked if the players still back manager Paul Lambert, who is coming under increasing pressure, Dozzell said: “Yeah, definitely but it’s up to us on the field.
“It’s only us on the field who can change that around. We have to stay positive because if we’re at it we know we can beat anyone on our day so we have to stay positive and know things will change.”
Saturday’s game saw Dozzell return to the starting line-up after serving a three-game ban following his red card at Sunderland.
He played alongside two other homegrown players in Brett McGavin and Liam Gibbs, with Dozzell impressed with their progress.
“It feels weird to think I was the senior player in there but it was good play alongside two academy boys who are both good players,” he said.
“Brett’s really good on the ball so we all knew he would fit in really well and Liam is a quality player. He’s got great technical ability and he’s a good lad as well.”
On his own form this season, Dozzell said: “I think I’ve done alright but I’d say I have more to give still.
“I have been getting fitter and fitter and hopefully I can keep doing that.
“I’m a risk-taker when I’m on the field so I’m happy with what the manager’s asking me to do.
“I can score goals too but I’d need to get other midfielders to drop in for me. Some can do that, like Brett, but if we have a lot of attacking players like Bishop then he’s probably not going to do that as much.
“I’m getting man marked a bit more now but you have to sort that out. There are always ways round it and you have to solve the problem and change where you’re going.”
