‘It wasn’t good enough, we know that’... Dozzell on Charlton defeat

Andre Dozzell appeals to referee Craig Hicks. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Midfielder Andre Dozzell is confident Ipswich Town can turn their poor run of form behind.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alan Judge picked up a yellow card for this foul on Andrew Shinnie. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Alan Judge picked up a yellow card for this foul on Andrew Shinnie. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Blues have now lost seven of their last 10 games in all competitions, with their last two particularly damaging as they went down to promotion contenders Hull and Charlton at Portman Road.

That’s seen Town drop to sixth in the third tier, but Dozzell believes there’s enough in the dressing room for the Blues to turn things around.

“It wasn’t good enough, we all know that,” he said after Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Charlton.

“We worked hard and kept going but nothing was falling for us either. We have to try and put it right.

Albie Morgan (left of frame) wheels away after giving the visitors a first half lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Albie Morgan (left of frame) wheels away after giving the visitors a first half lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“We have to stay positive because we’re still in-and-around it and things can go up and down very quickly.

“It’s not easy. We’ve lost two on the bounce but we have to stick together if things are going to turn around for us.

“Supporters probably aren’t happy and that’s only fair. It’s up to us to turn it around and we’ll do that.”

MORE: Stu Watson’s observations on the game

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill look on during the Charlton match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill look on during the Charlton match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Asked if the players still back manager Paul Lambert, who is coming under increasing pressure, Dozzell said: “Yeah, definitely but it’s up to us on the field.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s only us on the field who can change that around. We have to stay positive because if we’re at it we know we can beat anyone on our day so we have to stay positive and know things will change.”

Saturday’s game saw Dozzell return to the starting line-up after serving a three-game ban following his red card at Sunderland.

Charlton players celebrate with Omar Bogle, after he had scored to give the visitors a two goal advantage. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Charlton players celebrate with Omar Bogle, after he had scored to give the visitors a two goal advantage. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

He played alongside two other homegrown players in Brett McGavin and Liam Gibbs, with Dozzell impressed with their progress.

“It feels weird to think I was the senior player in there but it was good play alongside two academy boys who are both good players,” he said.

“Brett’s really good on the ball so we all knew he would fit in really well and Liam is a quality player. He’s got great technical ability and he’s a good lad as well.”

On his own form this season, Dozzell said: “I think I’ve done alright but I’d say I have more to give still.

Toto Nsiala looks dejected as he sits on the pitch injured, just before going off. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Toto Nsiala looks dejected as he sits on the pitch injured, just before going off. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“I have been getting fitter and fitter and hopefully I can keep doing that.

MORE: ‘We should have had more goals’, says Charlton boss

“I’m a risk-taker when I’m on the field so I’m happy with what the manager’s asking me to do.

“I can score goals too but I’d need to get other midfielders to drop in for me. Some can do that, like Brett, but if we have a lot of attacking players like Bishop then he’s probably not going to do that as much.

“I’m getting man marked a bit more now but you have to sort that out. There are always ways round it and you have to solve the problem and change where you’re going.”