Mike Bacon: Sweet dreams, A-listers and so proud of our happy club

PUBLISHED: 12:30 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 01 October 2019

A happy place. Kane Vincent-Young celebrates with James Norwood after scoring to give Town their fourth in the 4-1 victory over Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

A happy place. Kane Vincent-Young celebrates with James Norwood after scoring to give Town their fourth in the 4-1 victory over Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Another Ipswich Town win, another three points, MIKE BACON is not alone in dreamland....

Luke Garbutt is congratulated by team-mates Flynn Downes and Kayden Jackson, after giving Town the lead from a free kick. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comLuke Garbutt is congratulated by team-mates Flynn Downes and Kayden Jackson, after giving Town the lead from a free kick. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

I slept like a log on Saturday night.

Dreaming..... Of Luke Garbutt's 'worldie' free-kick that had it been Cristiano Ronaldo would have been drooled over by the great and the good in football studios for months.

Dreaming..... Of Ipswich Witches speedway rider James Sarjeant's heroic heat 14 ride that put the Witches into the Premiership play-off final after they beat Poole...

Ipswich fans going bonkers at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

Ipswich fans going bonkers at Foxhall Heath on Saturday night.

A steak and kidney pie, with 'austerity-led' bottle of water at Portman Road, sausage and chips and can of coke at Foxhall - the rock star life of a sports journo.

That night, back down the Bristol for last orders, a packet of Nobby Nuts and a bit of craic with my, 'much the worse for drink', pal Milky.

Kayden Jackson (9) runs towards fans with team-mate Alan Judge after restoring Town's ONE goal advantage by scoring early in the second half of the Tranmere match. Picture: STEVE WALLERKayden Jackson (9) runs towards fans with team-mate Alan Judge after restoring Town's ONE goal advantage by scoring early in the second half of the Tranmere match. Picture: STEVE WALLER

"Ah, Rasher lad," he shouted. "There you are.

"We showed 'em, we showed 'em good and proper didn't we boi? Top of the league, Witches in the final."

And off he staggered to the toilet where he passed water at a rate of knots, before passing out in a chair next to the dart board!

I don't remember Saturdays being as action-packed and fun as they are right now... Not for years.

Instead of trudging to Portman Road on a Saturday lunchtime wondering if Town will play one or even none up front, there is a 'skip' in my stride as I look forward to the prospect of Town not just scoring one, but two, three, or as on Saturday, four goals.

The chanting, the smiling faces, the feel-good factor has truly returned.

"I often read your stuff," said one lady as she starred at my name on my press pass as I made my way to the media centre on Saturday.

Town manager Paul Lambert celebrates with fans after the victory over Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comTown manager Paul Lambert celebrates with fans after the victory over Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

I'd been here before, so waited for the punchline!

But none came... Just a smile.

I held the door open for her and we smiled again.

What a place Portman Road has become, everywhere you go people are happy, good-humoured. Big smiles.

Even my golfing pal Graham, who works on the gate in the Britannia Stand, has stopped going to 'charm offensive' night school classes and has taken up yoga.

It's dreamland and I love it.

And as for the gaffer.

The scorboard at Portman Road at 90 minutes on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comThe scorboard at Portman Road at 90 minutes on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"Paul Lambert is a Blue, is a Blue is a Blue," and up goes the Lambo wave to the North Stand.

Could you have ever imagined all this panning out this time last season?

Marcus having 'selfies' with the fans like a wannabe 'A-lister' greeting his flock... It's brilliant.

We've had Rod Stewart concerts on the pitch, Ed Sheeran cheering in the stands.

We're becoming a club others can only dream of.

All we need is for Lionel Messi to announce he is quitting playing with 'immediate effect' and taking up coaching....in England...at Portman Road...with Ipswich Town... because Ipswich... 'is a happy club'.

OK, so I go too far..

Luke Garbutt's free kick beats Tranmere keeper Scott Davies to give Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comLuke Garbutt's free kick beats Tranmere keeper Scott Davies to give Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Then again who knows what dreams lie ahead?

MORE: North Stander: 'We are the best team in the league'

I have been to Fleetwood FC.

It was 11 years ago when I reported on Leiston losing 0-2 to the then Conference North side in the FA Cup first round.

Just outside Blackpool, the ground was well appointed then and is sure to be a nice place to visit for the Blue Army this weekend - looking to no doubt out-sing the Cod Army.

Sport Fleetwood Town vs Leiston at the Highbury Stadium in Fleetwood for the FA Cup first round replay. Leiston Supporters pics by Alex Fairfull 18-11-08Sport Fleetwood Town vs Leiston at the Highbury Stadium in Fleetwood for the FA Cup first round replay. Leiston Supporters pics by Alex Fairfull 18-11-08

It was early November on my only visit in 2008 and after the FA Cup game I remember myself and BBC Suffolk commentator Brenner Woolley going for an Indian meal in the heart of a very dark, wet and quiet Blackpool night. We didn't stay out long!

However, on returning to my hotel, which I was sharing with many Leiston fans and committee folk, I found them dancing with their shoes off, singing "Take your shoes off if you love Leiston".

Most odd, but fun.

And that seems to be the premise of my column this week... fun and laughs.

Have we ever had it so good?

Well of course we have - and we've had it better.

But right here, right now, Ipswich Town are putting smiles on all our faces.

Long may it continue.

Show Job Lists