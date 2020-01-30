Speedway Podcast: DREW KEMP! Suffolk racer and British U19 champion... 'Gating to the Stars'... A fascinating listen....

Drew Kemp Archant

Join host MIKE BACON as he chats to one of speedway's brightest and talented young stars..... DREW KEMP.

'Gating for the stars'.... In his own words, teenager Drew tells of his start in motor sport, the highs and lows he has already experienced in speedway. As well as his latest experience Down Under touring with GB.

His love of Ipswich Witches and his dream to ride for them, why he has turned to a sports psychologist for help - and where he wants to take his career.

Plus.... pass him a pizza... Don't think so. Find out why that is - and much more....

It's a fascinating insight into this young rider-

Including:-

- It was always bikes at school!

- Family, family, family

- That first year at Mildenhall

- Upset and pain at Sheffield

- British U19 champion. The pressure!

- The Poultec way

- Why he turned to sports psychology

- Favourite ever rider. Favourite tracks

- Down Under with Tai and the boys

- Eastbourne here he comes

- The goals he has set for this year... And beyond

And much more.....

