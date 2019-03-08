Breaking

Glenn Driver is new Braintree Town boss



Glenn Driver is the new boss of Braintree Town.

The former Leiston boss has taken over at Cressing Road, following Danny Searle's move to Aldershot Town.

Driver left Leiston last season having had got them into the Isthmian Premier play-offs two seasons ago and the club's highest-ever finish.

Braintree chairman Lee Harding told the Braintree website: "Once again we have been spoilt with the calibre of applicants.

"All of those on our short-list were very able and have had success, but we were impressed with Glen's footballing philosophy.

"He has an excellent network of contacts in the game at our level and is also keen to work with the Club as we build for the future. I am confident that he will play a pivotal role in working with our new youth sides to provide a link for those up and coming players to progress into the first team squad."

Driver told the website: "I'm really looking forward to it and I'm meeting players from tomorrow onwards.

"We've got two weeks of tough pre-season training before we get stuck into the pre-season matches. I'm also keen to meet the supporters. I'm not going to make outrageous promises other than we'll work hard for you all and give you 100%."

This is the fourth summer in the last five that Braintree have had to conduct a managerial hunt

Driver will be joined at Braintree by Tony Kinsella, who was with him at Victory Road.