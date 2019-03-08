Glenn Driver leaves Braintree......

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 09:29 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:29 07 November 2019

Glen Driver

Glen Driver

Archant

Braintree Town manager Glenn Driver has left Braintree Town.

The Ipswich-based boss and former Leiston manager has parted company with the north Essex National League South club after joining them in the summer.

The Iron are currently ninth in the table and were on a good run of form.

But they have lost momentum recently and were beaten by basement side Hungerford Town at Cressing Road in midweek.

Tony Kinsella, Drivers' right-hand man, has also stepped down.

Driver left Leiston last season and was out of the game for a period, but joined Iron in the summer - the highest level of football he has managed at.

And many thought he was doing well in his new surroundings.

He is not likely to be short of offers to manage clubs.

In a statement on Twitter Driver said: "It is with a heavy heart I have decided to resign my position."

