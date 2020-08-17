Signing Norwood on loan remains ‘a high priority’ for Dundee United

Dundee United are still hopeful of signing Ipswich Town striker James Norwood on loan this summer, according to reports in Scotland.

We revealed the Terrors’ interest in Norwood earlier this month, as well as the fact Fleetwood Town are keen, with the Dundee Courier now reporting the Scottish top flight side are keen on a loan deal. The report describes a move for Norwood as being ‘a high priority’.

United are now managed by Micky Mellon, who was in charge at Tranmere as Norwood fired the Prenton Park club to two promotions, during a rise from non-league football to League One.

Norwood scored 11 goals in his first Ipswich season, following his arrival on a free transfer last summer, but has been dogged by an ongoing groin problem which required surgery in February following an earlier procedure in October.

The coronavirus lockdown is understood to have impacted his rehab from that injury, meaning he has not been able to resume full training since the Blues returned to work at Playford Road last month.

He has instead been at the club’s training base each day working with the club’s medical team and is not yet ready to be involved in the Blues’ pre-season games programme, which begins at Colchester tomorrow night.

It’s understood there is little desire to allow Norwood to leave Portman Road this summer, having made him the centrepiece of their summer recruitment just a year ago as they beat out interest from the Championship to acquire the 29-year-old.

From a financial perspective, it’s unlikely Dundee United would be able to match or better Norwood’s current terms at Ipswich, while the Blues would not be in a position to invest significant money on a replacement given the restrictions caused by the new League One salary cap.

Dundee United are also interested in defender Toto Nsiala.