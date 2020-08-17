E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Signing Norwood on loan remains ‘a high priority’ for Dundee United

PUBLISHED: 22:36 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 22:36 17 August 2020

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Dundee United are still hopeful of signing Ipswich Town striker James Norwood on loan this summer, according to reports in Scotland.

We revealed the Terrors’ interest in Norwood earlier this month, as well as the fact Fleetwood Town are keen, with the Dundee Courier now reporting the Scottish top flight side are keen on a loan deal. The report describes a move for Norwood as being ‘a high priority’.

United are now managed by Micky Mellon, who was in charge at Tranmere as Norwood fired the Prenton Park club to two promotions, during a rise from non-league football to League One.

Norwood scored 11 goals in his first Ipswich season, following his arrival on a free transfer last summer, but has been dogged by an ongoing groin problem which required surgery in February following an earlier procedure in October.

You may also want to watch:

The coronavirus lockdown is understood to have impacted his rehab from that injury, meaning he has not been able to resume full training since the Blues returned to work at Playford Road last month.

MORE: Dundee United and Fleetwood interested in Norwood

He has instead been at the club’s training base each day working with the club’s medical team and is not yet ready to be involved in the Blues’ pre-season games programme, which begins at Colchester tomorrow night.

It’s understood there is little desire to allow Norwood to leave Portman Road this summer, having made him the centrepiece of their summer recruitment just a year ago as they beat out interest from the Championship to acquire the 29-year-old.

From a financial perspective, it’s unlikely Dundee United would be able to match or better Norwood’s current terms at Ipswich, while the Blues would not be in a position to invest significant money on a replacement given the restrictions caused by the new League One salary cap.

Dundee United are also interested in defender Toto Nsiala.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Wetherspoon gets go-ahead for new town centre pub

The view from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Wetherspoon gets go-ahead for new town centre pub

The view from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Signing Norwood on loan remains ‘a high priority’ for Dundee United

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood. Photo: Steve Waller

Summer holiday clubs and ‘boot camps’ restart after coronavirus

Inspire Suffolk has restarted its Prince's Trust Team Programme. Pictured is a previous year's group in Felixstowe. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival returns to Snape in September

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival at Snape Maltings is returning at the end of September with a special market event . PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Land for quirky, luxury home with swimming pool up for sale for £1million

Three-dimensional renders of the property designed by Modece Architects for a plot in Little Bealings Picture: JAMIE CHRISTENSEN/THIRD RULE STUDIOS