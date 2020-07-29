E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Look out, I’ll take Ipswich Town from League One to the Premier League!’ – Watch Dyer’s candid chat with Tubes

PUBLISHED: 06:00 30 July 2020

Former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer took part in Tubes' Four Hole Challenge. Photo: Tubes Golf Life

Former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer took part in Tubes' Four Hole Challenge. Photo: Tubes Golf Life

Archant

Former Ipswich Town hero Kieron Dyer has once again declared his desire to one day manage his hometown club in a fun and candid interview with television personality ‘Tubes’.

Dyer opens up to the Soccer AM star as the pair play golf at Hintlesham Golf Club for the latest in Tubes’ YouTube series ‘The Four Hoooole Challenge’.

During the near hour-long feature, Dyer tells tales from his critically acclaimed 2018 autobiography ‘Old Too Soon, Smart Too Late’ as well as revealing some new stories.

The 41-year-old talks about the time he was invited to Floyd Mayweather’s house in Las Vegas, getting American rapper Ja Rule to perform at one of his parties in Ipswich and tells a poignant anecdote about the late, great Sir Bobby Robson.

And, just like he did during a 2015 stint in ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’, Dyer says his ultimate ambition is to one day manage his beloved Blues.

MORE: ‘Hopefully we’ll have a few pre-season games soon’ – Sears on return to training

When asked about his role as Town’s joint Under-18 manager in 2018/19, the former England international said: “I was doing it for a year and that was perfect because I learnt a lot, but it got to a stage at the end where you spent all your time on the phone to parents who were ringing up asking why their son wasn’t playing. You were having to deal with agents of kids who have not even played in the first team.

“I was dealing with a lot of stuff that wasn’t on the training pitch and I started to hate it. I just wanted to do the coaching.

“I enjoyed it, don’t get me wrong. The kids were buzzing from me and I was buzzing from them. I think it’s a great place to learn your trade because it’s not about results really, it’s about development.

“I just thought it was time for me to move on and try to get into the men’s side of the game, whether it be 23s or a first team environment.”

MORE: Danger of chanting and singing at football games could mean reduced crowds all season

Dyer, who has been involved in England U19 camps and shadowed Vincent Kompany at Belgian club Anderlecht, adds: “My ultimate job would be Ipswich Town first team.

“With the BLM movement at the moment – Black Lives Matter – I really feel that this is a proper movement and change will happen. I think we will get opportunities. Sol (Campbell) has obviously had a couple of opportunities. Now that black players are seeing this positivity I think they will start applying for more jobs.

“Look out, I’ll be coming for Frank (Lampard, manager of Tubes’ beloved Chelsea) when I take Ipswich Town from League One to the Premier League!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man charged in connection with £25k armed robbery and three shop raids

Levi Hilden appeard on video link at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Police urge vigilance following dog thefts

Sgt Brian Calver from Suffolk police's rural crime team has spoken out about the dog theft Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Politics can take a long time to get things done – especially building a new rail line!

Will trains ever run from Ipswich, via Cambridge station, to Oxford? Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Look out, I’ll take Ipswich Town from League One to the Premier League!’ – Watch Dyer’s candid chat with Tubes

Former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer took part in Tubes' Four Hole Challenge. Photo: Tubes Golf Life

House prices rise by nearly £100,000 in last decade despite ‘political uncertainty’

Average house prices in Suffolk rose by nearly £10,000 a year over the past decade Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto