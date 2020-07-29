‘Look out, I’ll take Ipswich Town from League One to the Premier League!’ – Watch Dyer’s candid chat with Tubes

Former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer took part in Tubes' Four Hole Challenge. Photo: Tubes Golf Life Archant

Former Ipswich Town hero Kieron Dyer has once again declared his desire to one day manage his hometown club in a fun and candid interview with television personality ‘Tubes’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dyer opens up to the Soccer AM star as the pair play golf at Hintlesham Golf Club for the latest in Tubes’ YouTube series ‘The Four Hoooole Challenge’.

During the near hour-long feature, Dyer tells tales from his critically acclaimed 2018 autobiography ‘Old Too Soon, Smart Too Late’ as well as revealing some new stories.

The 41-year-old talks about the time he was invited to Floyd Mayweather’s house in Las Vegas, getting American rapper Ja Rule to perform at one of his parties in Ipswich and tells a poignant anecdote about the late, great Sir Bobby Robson.

And, just like he did during a 2015 stint in ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’, Dyer says his ultimate ambition is to one day manage his beloved Blues.

MORE: ‘Hopefully we’ll have a few pre-season games soon’ – Sears on return to training

When asked about his role as Town’s joint Under-18 manager in 2018/19, the former England international said: “I was doing it for a year and that was perfect because I learnt a lot, but it got to a stage at the end where you spent all your time on the phone to parents who were ringing up asking why their son wasn’t playing. You were having to deal with agents of kids who have not even played in the first team.

“I was dealing with a lot of stuff that wasn’t on the training pitch and I started to hate it. I just wanted to do the coaching.

“I enjoyed it, don’t get me wrong. The kids were buzzing from me and I was buzzing from them. I think it’s a great place to learn your trade because it’s not about results really, it’s about development.

“I just thought it was time for me to move on and try to get into the men’s side of the game, whether it be 23s or a first team environment.”

MORE: Danger of chanting and singing at football games could mean reduced crowds all season

Dyer, who has been involved in England U19 camps and shadowed Vincent Kompany at Belgian club Anderlecht, adds: “My ultimate job would be Ipswich Town first team.

“With the BLM movement at the moment – Black Lives Matter – I really feel that this is a proper movement and change will happen. I think we will get opportunities. Sol (Campbell) has obviously had a couple of opportunities. Now that black players are seeing this positivity I think they will start applying for more jobs.

“Look out, I’ll be coming for Frank (Lampard, manager of Tubes’ beloved Chelsea) when I take Ipswich Town from League One to the Premier League!”