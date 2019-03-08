Video

A-Z of Ipswich Town: E is for Europe

Sir Bobby Robson with the UEFA Cup trophy that Ipswich Town won in 1981. Photo: Archant Archant

Over the course of the off-season, we'll be bringing you some superb nostalgia videos looking at the A-Z of Ipswich Town.

Alun Armstrong heads Ipswich Town in front against Inter Milan in 2002. Photo: PA Alun Armstrong heads Ipswich Town in front against Inter Milan in 2002. Photo: PA

'E' is for Europe...

The Blues won the UEFA Cup in 1981 under Sir Bobby Robson's management, beating Dutch side AZ Alkmaar 5-4 on aggregate in the two-legged final following a famous quarter-final win against French side Saint-Etienne and semi-final victory over German outfit FC Koln.

Remarkably, Town have never lost at home in Europe - a staggering 31-game record at Portman Road which includes wins against the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

The Blues qualified for European competitions 12 times between 1962/63 and 2002/03.