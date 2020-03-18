Breaking

Former Norwich City ace Eadie takes over at Leiston

Chris Wigger, left, and former Norwich City favourite Darren Eadie - are now joint managers at Leiston. Picture: Robert Walkley Archant

Former Norwich City favourite Darren Eadie is the new joint manager of Leiston.

Darren Eadie in action for Norwich against Leicester. Photo: Keith Whitmore Darren Eadie in action for Norwich against Leicester. Photo: Keith Whitmore

Eadie, and former Sheringham boss, Chris Wigger, have taken over the mantle at Victory Road, despite the current coronavirus outbreak curtailling football for the time being.

Eadie was a flying winger in his Canaries days, playing more than 200 times for the Carrow Road club, before joining Leicester City.

It’s a bold move by Southern League Leiston, who last week announced Glen Driver and Tony Kinsella would be leaving the club at the end of the season. However, Eadie and Wigger have taken over immmediately.

“It’s something I’m really looking forward to with Chris. He especially deserves it,” Eadie said.

“It’s not just about me or Chris but everyone together. Everyone having a voice in the dressing room. It’s a great challenge and I see my role as tying links with Norwich City and Ipswich Town as well.

“I want to help the club build a good pathway. There has been a lot of change at Leiston in recent years, they need some stability, sustainability as well.

“We want to make Leiston a club players want to play for and not leave. A pathway for the A team, the reserves and into the first team.

“For me it’s another challenge and we will see how far it can go. Me and Chris are ambitious. I think these are exciting times for Leiston fans.”

While Eadie’s footballing exploits are well known, Wigger played for Wroxham and Cromer (later as player/manager) before taking up his role as manager of Sheringham Town where he has enjoyed a successful time.

The pair are hoping to add a player-coach to the managerial team before the start of next season.

Leiston chairman Andy Crisp said: “It’s with excitement we welcome both Darren and Chris as joint managers of our first team here at Leiston FC.

“While Darren will need no introduction, he is joined by Chris who has a wealth of experience at non league level. Chris is ambitious and is relishing a new challenge. Darren and Chris have enjoyed much success at Sheringham with two promotions gained in the last three seasons.

“Darren has been assisting Dave Williams (head of Leiston’s youth development) by way of recruiting young players for our Youth Develop Scheme so already has a good understanding of our club and what want to do moving forward.

“In such unprecedented times its difficult to forecast what’s happening with the remainder of the current season but clearly health and people’s welfare is far more important than any football decisions.

“However, the appointments of both Darren and Chris focuses on the vision our Football Club as we look beyond the current crisis and shows our intentions to prepare for the new season ahead and beyond.

“I would like to personally thank both Glen (Driver) and Tony (Kinsella) for their time and efforts over the last four months, hopefully all their good work will mean we play Step 3 football again next season.”