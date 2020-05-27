E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ex-Canary Eadie wants to link with Town in new Suffolk challenge

PUBLISHED: 11:56 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 27 May 2020

Norwich City legend Darren Eadie says he wants to cultivate links with Ipswich Town as he prepares to embark on his new challenge as a non-league boss in Suffolk.

The ex-Canary is the new man in the hotseat at Leiston, one of Suffolk’s top non-league sides, and will lead the Blues along with brother-in-law Chris Wigger.

Leiston flirted with relegation in the Southern Premier Central league last season, sitting in 18th spot, three points above the drop zone, when the campaign was ended and all results expunged.

So Eadie faces a tough test to build a side which can challenge at the right end of the table next season - whenever that may be.

As part of that, he wants to work with Ipswich and Norwich to build a relationship which can benefit all sides, involving young players coming through the clubs’ academies.

“We have been speaking to both Norwich and Ipswich in terms of Steve Weaver and Neil Adams and the likes of Bryan Klug at Ipswich and building relationships with them and hopefully we will be seeing some link-ups with them too - and that is not link-ups for link-ups sake,” Eadie told the Non League Nosh podcast.

“It has got to suit our football club, but we will be in conversation with them on a regular basis to see what we can do if we need to.”

Eadie came through the ranks at Carrow Road, going on to play more than 200 games before a big money transfer to Leicester City in 1999, so knows the value of the academy system.

“I have always been a big advocate of Norwich’s academy because I was in the process at some point and became a product of it so I know the benefit,” Eadie explained.

“That squad against Bayern Munich (in 1993-94) was 26 players with 13 youth products in it so I see, especially a club like Norwich, has to do that in terms of financially and having to survive as well, so I think it is run really well.

“It has been proved in the last few years, the amount of money that has been generated from players - and the players don’t hang about much any more. I had eight seasons at Norwich before I moved on whereas now you can have one good season as a youngster and move straight on for big money.

“Financially for the club it is a big earner for them.

“And they do things the right way. If a lad doesn’t get taken on they also try and help them out and find another club and try and help them out as best they can. We can see the development they have had in the last few years - and the fans love it as well. If you are bringing young lads through, to have one of your own as they say is better than anything.”

Topic Tags:

