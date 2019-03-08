Partly Cloudy

First glimpse of new home kit as Ipswich Town announce East Anglian Air Ambulance as their back of shirt charity partner

PUBLISHED: 11:21 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 22 May 2019

Ipswich Town academy coach Shaun Whiter with an East Anglian Air Ambulance doctor and paramedic. Photo: ITFC

Ipswich Town academy coach Shaun Whiter with an East Anglian Air Ambulance doctor and paramedic. Photo: ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town fans have had their first glimpse of the new home shirt after the club revealed they will be carrying the name of the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity on the back of first-team shirts for the 2019/20 season.

Designs for the 2019/20 home and away kits have yet to be revealed, but today's image, in which we can only see the back of the new home shirt, shows that the shirt will be all blue (with the current white sleeves ditched) and that the adidas stripes on the shoulders will be white (instead of the current red).

The EAAA - who replace the East Anglian Children's Hospices logo on the club's shirts - helped save the life of Town academy coach Shaun Whiter after he was the victim of a hit and run incident in 2016.

Whiter, lost both his legs, said: "These guys saved my life that night. I will always be grateful for that.

"We're a community club and to work with such an inspirational charity is a real honour."

Starting in 2000, the EAAA is a life-saving charity that delivers highly skilled doctors and paramedics by air or car to seriously ill or injured people in the region.

You may also want to watch:

Since their launch they have attended more than 25,000 life-saving missions. They were also the first air ambulance in the country to attend helicopter emergency medical incidents in hours of darkness to unknown and unlit sites.

The charity's logo will also be printed on the back of shirts for the club's ladies' team.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen as this year's back of the shirt charity partner," said EAAA's chief executive Patrick Peal.

"This is great exposure for our charity and we are incredibly grateful for Ipswich Town's support as we aim to become a 24/7 service at an extra cost of £1m a year.

"We rely almost entirely on public donations to keep our charity airborne so every penny we raise goes towards saving lives across East Anglia."

Town fans will be able to add the charity's logo to their replica shirts for a nominal fee. Shirts will be available online and via Planet Blue and all proceeds will go to the EAAA.

Ipswich Town announce 'retained list' – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson's verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he's mixing with Hollywood's finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes paid after death of 'inspirational' former schoolmaster

Former master at the Abbey prep school at Woodbridge School Nicholas Garrett Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

