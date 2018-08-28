Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Classy Carlos Edwards the star as Woodbridge continue their climb up the table

PUBLISHED: 10:38 18 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:12 18 November 2018

Carlos Edwards puts Woodbridge 3-1 ahead just before half time against Yarmouth. Photo: MATTY SMITH

Carlos Edwards puts Woodbridge 3-1 ahead just before half time against Yarmouth. Photo: MATTY SMITH

Archant

Woodbridge Town 5 Great Yarmouth 2

Hat trick hero Kelsey Trotter congratulated by Carlos Edwards and Alex Greggor after putting Woodbridge 2-1 ahead Photo: MATTY SMITH.Hat trick hero Kelsey Trotter congratulated by Carlos Edwards and Alex Greggor after putting Woodbridge 2-1 ahead Photo: MATTY SMITH.

Woodbridge continue their impressive league form as they secured a second win in seven days over their Norfolk opponents who remain firmly at the foot of the table, writes Dave Meeson.

It was Carlos Edwards who was the star of the show as he not only set up all three of Kelsey Trotter’s goals but also netted twice himself in a game when the former Ipswich Town man seemed to be one step ahead of everyone else on the field.

That said Yarmouth came out of the blocks quickly and went ahead on five minutes when Peckers’ keeper Alfie Stronge failed to clear a back-pass which was charged down by Lee Roots who then rolled the ball into an empty net.

Matters then could have got worse for the hosts bur Joel Glover’s drive was cleared off the line.

Midfield action as Woodbridges’ Callum Sinclair and Ben Garnham challenge for the ball against Yarmouth on Saturday. Photo: MATTY SMITH.Midfield action as Woodbridges’ Callum Sinclair and Ben Garnham challenge for the ball against Yarmouth on Saturday. Photo: MATTY SMITH.

Woodbridge then began to get their game together and visiting keeper Kingsley Barnes kept out efforts from Alex Greggor and Trotter before Liam Scopes played in Edwards who sent an angled drive into the corner to equalise.

Yarmouth were still looking dangerous and Stronge was called into action to deny Glover again. Back came the hosts and Ryan Keeble struck a post after a flowing move.

Jamie Scales’ side were now getting on top and went ahead in the 42nd minute as Edwards delivered an inch-perfect ball onto the edge of the six yard area and Trotter got between the defence and keeper to steer the ball home.

Edwards then notched his second in first-half injury time, skillfully evading a defender before clipping his effort over Barnes following a powerful run from Keeble.

Yarmouth pulled a goal back just after the hour as Aaron Sanders tapped home from close-range after Stronge could only parry a Miles Palmer shot.

The hosts then upped the tempo with Barnes making two more crucial stops before Edwards sent in another quality delivery for Trotter to head home his second and make it 4-2.

Woodbridge grabbed a fifth with just two minutes of normal time remaining with Trotter quickest to react to complete his hat-trick after Barnes had spilt Edwards’ initial effort.

Edwards then almost topped off his imperious performance right at the death only for Yarmouth defender Jordan Forbes to get back and hack his goal bound drive off the line and deny him a treble of his own.

This result sees the Peckers jump to 10th in the table with games in hand on those above.

Topic Tags:

Nostalgia “Stop that at once Ted, you’ll kill him.”... One sports writer’s Ipswich Town memories of Sir Alf Ramsey

09:00
England team manager Alf Ramsey (sitting right) and trainer Harold Sheperdson (standing) watch England's victory over Germany in the 1966 World Cup Final. Photo: PA ARCHIVE

Sir Alf Ramsey was one of Ipswich Town and England’s greatest-ever managers. Some would say he WAS the greatest. Few reporters had the access to Sir Alf as former EADT/Ipswich Star and Green’Un editor TONY GARNETT enjoyed. Here are some of his memories

‘He needs to relax himself’ – Skuse agrees Chambers has taken on too much as captain

Yesterday, 06:00 Stuart Watson
Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers reflect on the 2-0 hoem defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

Cole Skuse agrees that his team mate and good friend Luke Chambers has probably taken on too much responsibility as Ipswich Town captain.

‘You lose trust with somebody doing something behind your back’ – Caldwell rules out Hurst return to Shrewsbury

Fri, 13:10 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst took Shrewsbury from the lower end of League One to the play-off final in the space of 18 months. Photo: Express & Star

Shrewsbury Town chief executive Brian Caldwell has ruled out Paul Hurst returning to the club following his recent sacking by Ipswich Town.

How one small gesture by Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller led to more than 500 tickets being donated

Fri, 11:02 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town fans watch the recent 1-1 draw with Preston at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

More than 500 tickets have been donated for Ipswich Town’s home game against West Brom next Friday evening after one small act of kindness gained online momentum.

Nsiala is more than just a footballer... his time in Vietnam offered a new perspective on life

Fri, 06:00 Andy Warren
Toto Nsiala, pictured in action against Queens Park Rangers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Toto Nsiala may currently find himself on the fringes of the Ipswich Town first-team but the central defender continues to make an impact off the field each and every week.

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Thu, 17:25 Andy Warren
Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

We’ve ranked the home kits of all 24 Championship teams. So who comes out on top?

‘It was really frustrating but it’s paid off’ - Dozzell on patience, asking for a loan and stalled comeback

Thu, 12:00 Andy Warren
Andre Dozzell is back in the first-team picture at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Andre Dozzell has revealed his frustration as his return to action stalled earlier in the season but the teenager is now hungry for minutes on the field after returning to the first-team picture.

Opinion Nino Severino: Always looking for that unique development edge!

Thu, 09:00 Mike Bacon
Jason Dozzell delivering football specific coaching skills Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

In past columns I have talked about a divide between athletes that earn large amounts of money, and those that do not, and how there is a movement in Ipswich to bring this sporting diversity together.

Taylor is the football sponge bringing a Spanish influence to Ipswich... and he used to clean Lambert’s boots

Thu, 06:00 Andy Warren
Stuart Taylor is Paul Lambert's assistant manager at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

ANDY WARREN spoke to Ipswich Town No.2 Stuart Taylor about his journey from cleaning Paul Lambert’s boots at St Mirren to assisting him at Portman Road.

Jackson nets a hat-trick as Ward, Bishop and Kenlock play in 5-1 friendly win

Wed, 17:33
Kayden Jackson scored a hat-trick in a behind-closed-doors friendly win over QPR this afternoon. Picture: ITFC

Striker Kayden Jackson scored a hat-trick as Ipswich Town defeated QPR 5-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road this afternoon.

Most read

More than 1,000 RAF Mildenhall US air force personnel and families to move to Gloucestershire

An RC-135 aircraft pictured at RAF Mildenhall, which is set to lose hundreds of US Air Force staff and their families Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

Lorry crash causes lane closures on A14 at Ipswich

Police arrest a driver after his lorry crashes into the central reservation of the A14 at Ipswich's Whitehouse junction Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Suffolk bridge reopens after firefighters tackle blaze

The A1117 bridge in Oulton Broad has been shut due to a fire Picture: GOOGLE

Balaclava-clad robbers threaten shop staff with knife

McColl's in Maidenhall Green has been robbed Picture: GOOGLE

Teenager detained as more than 170 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin seized

Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Police are ‘extremely concerned’ for missing Matthew Strasbaugh

Matthew Strasbaugh, who has been missing since November 13 Picture supplied by Suffolk police.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24