‘I see it as a natural progression’ – Ex-Blues ace Edwards is new joint boss at Woodbridge

Carlos Edwards talks to his Woodbridge team-mates pre-match Photo: PAUL LEECH Paul Leech

Carlos Edwards has become joint first-team boss at Woodbridge Town.

Carlos Edwards, centre, new joint manager of Woodbridge Town, with fellow joint boss Jamie Scales, left, and first-team coach Glenn Snell Carlos Edwards, centre, new joint manager of Woodbridge Town, with fellow joint boss Jamie Scales, left, and first-team coach Glenn Snell

The 40-year-old former Ipswich Town and Sunderland star who won almost 100 caps for Trinidad & Tobago in a professional career that saw him play in the 2002 World Cup, will manage the team alongside current boss Jamie Scales and coach Glenn Snell.

And Edwards, who is a coach at the Ipswich Town Centre of Excellence – a pathway to Ipswich Academy – admits coaching and managing is something he wants to do more of, even though he is still playing regularly for the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division side.

“I see it as a natural progression. Coaching and managing is something that has been on my agenda and I want to do more of,” Edwards said.

“I currently coach youngsters, so to be more involved with senior players at Woodbridge is a great next step.

“Everyone at Woodbridge has been so supportive to me and I have a great relationship with Jamie Scales and Glenn Snell. They are both so good at what they do and top guys. I will enjoy working with them more closely.

“I like to think the Woodbridge boys respect me too and we can continue the good work going on.”

Edwards joined Woodbridge Town at the end of 2017 and helped them win the Thurlow Nunn First Division title last season.

This campaign, they started their new life in the Premier Division with three straight defeats.

Carlos Edwards, new joint first-team boss at Woodbridge Town Photo: PAUL LEECH Carlos Edwards, new joint first-team boss at Woodbridge Town Photo: PAUL LEECH

But since, the ‘Peckers have been one of the teams of the season and currently sit in second place in the table behind Histon, who have already won the championship. Edwards has played almost 40 games.

“Getting Carlos more involved in the management side of things is something we have beem looking at doing for a time now,” said joint interim chairman, Mark Scopes.

“He’s such a likeable person, gets on great with Jamie (Scales) and all the coaches and players.

Carlos Edwards, centre, and his Woodbridge team-mates. Edwards is now joint first-team boss alongside Jamie Scales. Photo: PAUL LEECH Carlos Edwards, centre, and his Woodbridge team-mates. Edwards is now joint first-team boss alongside Jamie Scales. Photo: PAUL LEECH

“He’s never condescending and most importantly brings a wealth of knowledge to the club.

“Added to which he is also playing out of his skin on the pitch.”