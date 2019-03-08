Video

'I'm ready to go if called upon' - Edwards eager to face former club Peterborough today

Gwion Edwards hasn't featured in a league game for Ipswich Town since facing Swansea last April. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Fit-again Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards says he is ready if called upon at his former club Peterborough United this afternoon.

Luke Garbutt scored two goals in his first two games for Ipswich Town but is now sidelined for a month with a knee injury. Photo: Steve Waller Luke Garbutt scored two goals in his first two games for Ipswich Town but is now sidelined for a month with a knee injury. Photo: Steve Waller

The 25-year-old struggled with a groin injury during the second half of last season and then sat out all of the team's pre-season games before returning to action as a starter in Tuesday night's 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Championship club Luton Town.

Blues boss Paul Lambert could do with the Welshman getting back up to speed sooner rather than later given that Luke Garbutt has joined Jack Lankester and Freddie Sears on the sidelines.

Edwards, who spent two seasons at Peterborough before making a £700k switch to Portman Road last summer, said: "From February onwards I had a little niggle that turned into a bigger problem really.

"I had an injection and was able to play with it. It was one of them where you can carry on playing but you know it will only be so long until you break down. We needed to get it right in case it turned into something really serious."

He continued: "I wasn't surprised when I was picked to play at Luton. I had been hoping to be involved last Saturday against Sunderland but the gaffer said he felt it was a bit too soon.

"I was eager to go and I got 60 minutes. There was no reaction apart from the usual stiffness you get from playing a game. It's been a while but I'm feeling good and I'm ready to go again.

There will be more than 4,000 Ipswich Town fans at London Road today. Photo: Pagepix There will be more than 4,000 Ipswich Town fans at London Road today. Photo: Pagepix

"I've done it before in my career when I've come back from injury and started back-to-back games so I'm sure I will be able to cope and get through another game. If I'm called upon I'm ready to go.

"I don't feel too far off the pace, to be honest."

Peterborough finished 11th and ninth in League One during Edwards' time there. Posh have been tipped by many to challenge for promotion this time around following a big summer recruitment drive, but Darren Ferguson's men have started the campaign with three straight defeats.

Emyr Huws made his first competitive appearance in 20 months this week. Photo: Pagepix Emyr Huws made his first competitive appearance in 20 months this week. Photo: Pagepix

"They have a good side, even though the way they have started the new season doesn't suggest that, but we can't go there expecting an easy game," said Edwards.

"The atmosphere will be cracking with 4,000 of our fans making the journey. They stuck by us last season through the tough times and hopefully we can reward them."

Gwion Edwards sat out all of Ipswich Town's pre-season games in order to let his groin problems settle down. Photo: Ross Halls Gwion Edwards sat out all of Ipswich Town's pre-season games in order to let his groin problems settle down. Photo: Ross Halls