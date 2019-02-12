Edwards keen to ‘get going again’ after frustrating period

Gwion Edwards celebrates his equaliser in Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Reading. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards hopes he can rediscover his early season form in the closing stages of the campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Welshman hit the ground running following his £700k switch from League One side Peterborough United last summer, producing a string of exciting displays down the right side.

A dip in form and groin injury followed, but the 26-year-old has now produced three encouraging substitute displays on the spin against Stoke, Wigan and Reading.

MORE: Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

“I will wait for my chance and, like Saturday, show I’m ready to go,” said Edwards, who stepped off the bench at half-time at the weekend, scoring a late equaliser in the 2-1 home defeat to Reading.

“I was happy with the finish. Collin Quaner got a touch and that’s something we have worked on in training, the wingers coming in.

“It was nice to get on the pitch and get a goal but it was disappointing not to get a point.”

MORE: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: They think it’s all over... it is now – This season can do one

He added: “It’s been frustrating for me. Before Christmas I was playing a lot, then I got a couple of niggly injuries in January so it is a case of getting going again. And looking to get a few more starts.

“You don’t want to be left on the bench, or left out, but it is not just me. Other players have missed out so you just have to keep going and get back in.”

MORE: North Stander: My lowest point in 52 years as a Blues fan...Let’s hope this is as bad as it’s going to get

Several of Paul Hurst’s lower league recruits have found game time limited since Paul Lambert’s appointment last November.

Jordan Roberts and Janoi Donacien have been sent on loan to Lincoln and Accrington respectively, while league starts have been limited for Toto Nsiala (1), Kayden Jackson (2), Ellis Harrison (2).

Harrison is working his way back to fitness following a hamstring problem, while Jackson – one of only two fit senior strikers at the club at present – was an unused sub at the weekend.

MORE: ‘Until it’s mathematically certain you never, ever give in’ – Lambert reacts to Reading defeat as gap grows to 12 points

Jon Nolan bucks the trend, the former Shrewsbury midfielder having become an established member of the team in recent weeks.

Lambert said: “Some guys can hit the ground running right away (when they move up the pyramid), some guys it might take them a year or so to find their feet.

“You just have to be patient with them and then hopefully everybody sees the benefit of it in their second season.”