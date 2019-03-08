Gwion Edwards on his favoured position, 'frightening' strike duo and Town just getting by

Gwion Edwards played in his favoured left wing role at Southend last time out. Photo: Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards spoke to the press ahead of tomorrow's League One match at Rochdale. Here's what he had to say about his own form, playing out of position and the Blues' in-form strike duo.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gwion Edwards with a long range effort in the EFL Trophy victory against Gillingham. Photo: Steve Waller Gwion Edwards with a long range effort in the EFL Trophy victory against Gillingham. Photo: Steve Waller

ON HIS OWN FORM

I missed pre-seaosn (with a groin injury) and that has a big affect, but I did my best to keep my fitness up during the rehab and did well to get back for the start of the season.

I'm fit and able to play, but the more games I play the better and better I'm going to get. I haven't had a run of games, but when I have played I think I've done.

I think there's a lot more to come from me still.

Alan Judge and Gwion Edwards warming up during Ipswich Town's 2-0 home defeat to Rotherham. Photo: Ross Halls Alan Judge and Gwion Edwards warming up during Ipswich Town's 2-0 home defeat to Rotherham. Photo: Ross Halls

MORE: Lambert has decided who will start between the Ipswich Town sticks at Rochdale... so will it be Holy or Norris?

Everyone wants to play week-in, week-out, but we know it's squad rotation and obviously that's been working.

We've swapped between wide players and wing-backs and I think that's probably why we no wide player has really nailed a position down.

I want to play every week, I'd play every game if I could. It's not nice to be sat on the bench or be left out the squad, but you've got to keep the right attitude. When I play I'll give 100% and do well for the team.

Gwion Edwards pictured during Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Fleetwood Picture: Ross Halls Gwion Edwards pictured during Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Fleetwood Picture: Ross Halls

ON BEST POSITION

I'm naturally a wide player, a left winger really, but I can play wing-back, as I did in my days at Peterborough.

At Accrington I ended up playing right-back, which is fine, I will play there and can play there. Wherever the gaffer wants to play me I'll do it.

Gwion Edwards celebrates scoring in Ipswich's 5-0 win at Bolton. Photo: Pagepix Gwion Edwards celebrates scoring in Ipswich's 5-0 win at Bolton. Photo: Pagepix

If I can I would like to play more in the wider position. Sometimes you have to play out of position though and I'm ready to do that.

I've always played left wing or left wing-back, but funnily enough at Ipswich I've always been on the right side.

If I could put myself anywhere on the pitch it would be left wing, but if I'm picked to play right wing, right wing-back or I have to fill in at right-back during a game then you just take it and give 100%.

MORE: Ipswich Town without key man Vincent-Young 'for a few weeks' following groin surgery

Gwion Edwards celebrates with Kayden Jackson and James Norwood. Photo Pagepix Ltd Gwion Edwards celebrates with Kayden Jackson and James Norwood. Photo Pagepix Ltd

We're not sure what the gaffer's going to go with yet (at Rochdale). We've got a meeting at 10 to find out the team and formation.

Sometimes I do find it easier and more comfortable to pick the ball up from deep because you've got the space to drive and defenders are already backing off you.

Sometimes though, especially in League One, you've got people standing on you right in your face. It's hard for you to receive the ball and get into the game.

"Judgey and Rowey are the same as me, we like to get into pockets. In some of the games the opposition wing-backs have been told to stay high on top of us. You just have to try and work your way into the game in other ways.

Gwion Edwards missed the whole of pre-season with a groin injury. Photo: Ross Halls Gwion Edwards missed the whole of pre-season with a groin injury. Photo: Ross Halls

ON GETTING STUCK IN

I don't mind a tackle. I think a few of the lads have seen that in training this week to be fair!

I've always got stuck in. I'm probably the only winger who gets stuck into tackles.

ON TOWN'S PROMOTION AIM

There's a long way to go. We just take every game as it comes and keep ticking them off. We don't get too ahead of ourselves.

We lost a couple of games, which was a big blow, but hopefully we can go on another run now.

I don't think we've played the best we can play yet. We've done well, we've done the basics and got by, but I think there's a lot more to come from us.

MORE: 'Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway' - Butcher's stirring letter to Town fans

In the Southend game the ball was in the air a lot and that's not really us, but we did our jobs and we won the game comfortably.

When we get the ball down I think we can be a lot better.

ON STUTTERING SCHEDULE

There are positives and negatives. Players who have got niggles have got time to get back, plus you've got time to work on things for the next game, but sometimes it is a bit of a blow to wait for your next game.

I think you have to see it as a positive overall because we get chance to rest when a lot of other teams don't.

ON STRIKE DUO NORWOOD AND JACKSON

They've done really well. It's frightening. Defenders are probably thinking 'we've got Ipswich this weekend', looking at our two up front and feeling a bit worried.

We've got Kayden running in behind with his pace, Nors with his finishing. It's good for us and not so good for other people.

Hopefully they can keep knocking them in for us.

ON TOMORROW'S GAME AT ROCHDALE

I don't think there's an easy game in League One. In different ways everyone will make it hard for us. We just need to stick to the game plan, give 100%, work hard and get the job done.

We're not going there thinking it's going to be an easy game.

MORE: 'They'd have to be better than we've got' - O'Neill on the prosect of January arrivals

You have to go into the game with the right attitude whether it's League One, League Two or the Premier League. Hopefully then your ability gets you through the game.

ON SEAN MCCONVILLE'S TACKLE AT ACCRINGTON

It did hurt. It was just below the shin pad. I saw it coming but couldn't really get out the way. I've seen the picture with his two legs off the ground. It think it probably was a red card.

You do get those in Legaue One. You've just got to get on with it.

ON EX CLUB PETERBOROUGH

I think I said at the start of the season they'd be up there. When I was there we were always up there challenging in the top six.

They are a strong side and their strike force have been on fire.

Hopefully we can beat Wycombe and Peterborough when we play them.