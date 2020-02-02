E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'It wasn't good... we're really hurt' - Edwards on 4-1 loss to Peterborough and facing a two-game suspension

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 February 2020

Gwion Edwards receives a yellow card from referee Andy Woolmer. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Gwion Edwards receives a yellow card from referee Andy Woolmer. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stephen Waller

Gwion Edwards says the Ipswich Town players are 'really hurt' by yesterday's 4-1 home defeat to Peterborough.

"It's not nice to lose any game but to lose a game like that, in front of our own fans, has really hurt us," said the Welsh wing-back, who spent two years at London Road. "We need a reaction now and to go again.

MORE: Stuart Watson's Sunday Verdict: Sorry Paul, but 'it happens' is not an excuse - Ipswich Town fans are right to demand more

"It wasn't good. In the first half I thought we were actually playing well before the penalty, which changed the game, and then we've gifted them another goal. Even then we're getting on the ball and creating chances.

"But we have to get that next goal in the game and, if we'd got it, we would still have been in the game. But as it was they've put the game to bed. The next goal was crucial and they got it."

You may also want to watch:

On goalkeeper Will Norris' error for the killer second, Edwards said: "We all make mistakes at all levels of the game, even at the top in the Premier League. It's not ideal, obviously, and we would have liked him to kick it away but we put an arm round him, keep his head up and we go again.

"Will's been brilliant for us and has made some top saves to win us games this season. Tomas (Holy) as well when he's played, he's been brilliant."

MORE: Lambert on losing 4-1 at home to Peterborough, a poor record against promotion rivals and crowd's reaction to Norris error

Edwards is now set to serve a two-game suspension, for games at Sunderland and AFC Wimbledon, after picking up his 10th booking of the campaign.

"This was a bit of a soft one and I've not really touched him but it's one of those things - that's cost me two games now," said the 26-year-old.

"It's frustrating. Of the 10 yellows I've had some have been and some haven't been but the referees on the day decide it was.

"It costs me and it costs the team a little. We have replacements to come in and I'll be ready to go when I come back in."

Most Read

Speedway shock at death of Danny Ayres, who was set to race for Ipswich Witches in 2020

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Anger as 210 homes given green light after 8 hours of debate

Two planning applicatons totalling 420 homes in Thurston. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Warning for dog owners as potentially fatal sickness bug spreads

The PDSA have given advice about a virus which is spreading amongst dogs in Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Suffolk mum to open new high street shop

Amanda Lewis and her son William ready to open the shop next month Picture: AMANDA LEWIS

Most Read

Speedway shock at death of Danny Ayres, who was set to race for Ipswich Witches in 2020

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Anger as 210 homes given green light after 8 hours of debate

Two planning applicatons totalling 420 homes in Thurston. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Warning for dog owners as potentially fatal sickness bug spreads

The PDSA have given advice about a virus which is spreading amongst dogs in Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Suffolk mum to open new high street shop

Amanda Lewis and her son William ready to open the shop next month Picture: AMANDA LEWIS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes pour in for Suffolk speedway star Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres at Foxhall Stadium in 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘It wasn’t good... we’re really hurt’ – Edwards on 4-1 loss to Peterborough and facing a two-game suspension

Gwion Edwards receives a yellow card from referee Andy Woolmer. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Little chance of snow – but strong winds forecast for Suffolk next week

Strong winds may cause trouble next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Campaigners urge council after hotel plans unveiled: ‘Think again’

Artist's impression of the front view of the proposed hotel and restaurant in Sudbury. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Bottomless Beertopia is back – with ‘dude food’, dancing and prosecco

Beertopia festival will return to Milsoms Kesgrave Hall in March Picture: MILSOM HOTELS
Drive 24