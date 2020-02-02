'It wasn't good... we're really hurt' - Edwards on 4-1 loss to Peterborough and facing a two-game suspension

Gwion Edwards receives a yellow card from referee Andy Woolmer. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Stephen Waller

Gwion Edwards says the Ipswich Town players are 'really hurt' by yesterday's 4-1 home defeat to Peterborough.

"It's not nice to lose any game but to lose a game like that, in front of our own fans, has really hurt us," said the Welsh wing-back, who spent two years at London Road. "We need a reaction now and to go again.

"It wasn't good. In the first half I thought we were actually playing well before the penalty, which changed the game, and then we've gifted them another goal. Even then we're getting on the ball and creating chances.

"But we have to get that next goal in the game and, if we'd got it, we would still have been in the game. But as it was they've put the game to bed. The next goal was crucial and they got it."

On goalkeeper Will Norris' error for the killer second, Edwards said: "We all make mistakes at all levels of the game, even at the top in the Premier League. It's not ideal, obviously, and we would have liked him to kick it away but we put an arm round him, keep his head up and we go again.

"Will's been brilliant for us and has made some top saves to win us games this season. Tomas (Holy) as well when he's played, he's been brilliant."

Edwards is now set to serve a two-game suspension, for games at Sunderland and AFC Wimbledon, after picking up his 10th booking of the campaign.

"This was a bit of a soft one and I've not really touched him but it's one of those things - that's cost me two games now," said the 26-year-old.

"It's frustrating. Of the 10 yellows I've had some have been and some haven't been but the referees on the day decide it was.

"It costs me and it costs the team a little. We have replacements to come in and I'll be ready to go when I come back in."