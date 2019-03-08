E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'The best is yet to come' - Edwards reflects on Town's unbeaten start in League One

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 August 2019

Gwion Edwards has a second half shot at Peterborough. Photo: Pagepix

Gwion Edwards has a second half shot at Peterborough. Photo: Pagepix

Gwion Edwards insists 'the best is yet to come' from Ipswich Town following their unbeaten start to life in League One.

Town fans at London Road on Saturday for the Peterborough v Ipswich game Picture Pagepix LtdTown fans at London Road on Saturday for the Peterborough v Ipswich game Picture Pagepix Ltd

Skipper Luke Chambers headed home deep into stoppage-time to salvage the Blues a 2-2 draw at Peterborough United on Saturday, that result following on from a 1-0 win at Burton and 1-1 home draw with Sunderland.

Five points from a possible nine against three sides tipped to be in the promotion mix represents a decent start for a squad full of injuries and semi-fit players.

Now games against AFC Wimbledon (home, tomorrow night), Bolton (away, Saturday) and Shrewsbury (home, Saturday 31) represents a real opportunity to kick on.

Asked if he felt the team had hit top gear yet, winger Edwards - who along with Alan Judge, Emyr Huws and Jon Nolan is working his way back to fitness - said: "No, nowhere near. I think the best is yet to come. As the weeks go by, the more we do in training, the more games we play, we're going to get better and better.

"We've still got players to come back from injury. We've still got Freddie (Sears) to come back (in November) - he'll be a big player for us.

"There will maybe be a few more signings this week as well (following on from the £500k addition of right-back kane Vincent-Young from Colchester). There's going to be good competition for places. It's going to push everyone."

Ipswich celebrate after Luke Chambers scores a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture Pagepix LtdIpswich celebrate after Luke Chambers scores a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

He added: "We've started okay. It's not what we wanted. We want to build on this now and get better and better.

"The fans were brilliant again today (4,014 in the away end at London Road). The backing we're going to get this season is unreal. If they can keep helping us on and off the pitch it could be a brilliant season."

Reflecting on Saturday's result and performance against his former club, Edwards added: "That could be a big point for us come the end of the season.

"We're delighted for skip (after his mistake against Sunderland). He is experienced enough and has played a lot of games in his career, so things like that were never going to affect him. He's a big character in the dressing room and that's why he's captain.

"I think we got sucked into the long ball game. That did work for us part of the game, but I think we've got to put our foot on the ball and start playing as we've shown we can do."

Kane Vincent-Young at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough game Picture Pagepix LtdKane Vincent-Young at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough game Picture Pagepix Ltd

The Welshman, who missed all of pre-season letting a long-standing groin issue settle, has now played 123 minutes in the space of five days.

"I've enjoyed being back out there again," he said. "I felt okay, a little bit rusty, but that's normal. Hopefully I get better and better."

Luke Chambers scores a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture Pagepix LtdLuke Chambers scores a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

