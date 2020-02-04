'It's not a crisis. We need a reaction' - Edwards on Town's faltering promotion push

Gwion Edwards has been in good form in the right wing-back role at Town.

Gwion Edwards believes he has grown into Ipswich Town's right wing-back role after being handed a run of starts by manager Paul Lambert.

Gwion Edwards is banned for the next two games after being booked in the 4-1 thumping by Posh.

The Welshman has deputised during the absence of Kane Vincent-Young, with the former Colchester man ruled out until the end of February at the earliest after undergoing a second groin operation in November.

Edwards has regularly stated he is most comfortable as a left-winger, featured intermittently prior to the turn of the year but has played in each of Ipswich's last seven league games at wing-back, getting better with each passing week.

He'll miss the next two games, though, as he serves a two-game ban after picking up his 10th booking of the season against Peterborough on Saturday.

"I've had a run of games since Christmas and I think I've done well and the team have too," the Welshman said. "I'll be ready to go when the ban's up.

"Naturally I've played on the left wing during my career and when I have played as a wing-back it's been as a left wing-back. I'm right-footed, though, so there's no reason I can't do that on the right.

"I personally think I've done well when I've played there. I think I've got better and better and that can come when you get a run of games."

Ipswich head into Saturday's visit to Sunderland without a win in any of their 10 games against League One's current top eight teams, but Edwards insisted there's still a long way to go in the third tier promotion race.

"I don't look at the stats and didn't know that but we have to react," Edwards said. "You can't expect to win the game coming into it.

"The fans are brilliant for us, home and away, and hopefully the travelling fans will be bringing three points home at the weekend.

Gwion Edwards on the ball during Town's 4-1 defeat against Peterborough United at Portman Road

"We understand the frustrations because it hurts us all. We're all in it together so we need to stick at it, stick with the fans and they need to stay with us.

"There's a long way to go and we're still right in it. It's not a crisis. We need a reaction and every game's big for us now.

"We have to turn up in every game and there's no reason at all we can't do it. Every game's tough from the start of the season until now and they're going to get even tougher from now on it.

"We have to react, dust ourselves off and work hard."