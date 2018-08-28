Sunshine and Showers

‘I want to be great’ – Edwards planning to shine on Colchester Cage Warriors

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:00 09 November 2018

Craig Edwards fights Medhi Ben Lakhdar at Cage Warriors 99 in Colchester on November 17. Picture: ADAM BRIGHT

Adam Bright Photography

Mixed martial arts talent Craig Edwards intends to “show the world what I can do” when he steps into the famous Cage Warriors cage for the first time next week.

Lightweight Edwards faces the unbeaten and hotly-touted Medhi Ben Lakhdar in front of the BT Sport cameras at Cage Warriors 99 in Colchester’s Charter Hall on November 17, in what will be the biggest MMA show ever held in this region.

And the 26-year-old (1-2) knows that a big performance in Europe’s top MMA promotion, screened live across the world, will rocket his career to the next level.

MORE: Edwards grabs first pro win

It will be a very tough test against the fast and flashy Frenchman Ben Lakhdar (3-0) but, having given top prospect Mason Jones all he could handle in a third round submission defeat at the Cage Warriors Academy Show in Wales back in May, Edwards is prepared for the challenge.

“I know he’s fast and quite long with good boxing, but he’s got holes which I can exploit,” said Edwards, who fights out of Colchester’s BKK Fighters Gym and will enjoy a vocal home backing for the first time in his professional career.

“I’ve been working on a few things like counters and being aggressive. I absolutely do not want to go to 1-3, that’s for damn sure, but I’m confident that will not be the case, I’ll be moving to 2-2 after this fight.”

Of his first dance under the bright lights of Cage Warriors, he added: “It’s a dream come true. Years ago, when people from BKK like Jack Mason and Arnold Allen were competing on it and I was an amateur, I would have killed to be on that show!

MORE: Edwards excels at BCMMA 17

“Now I get the yellow gloves and all of that, I’m so excited – this is a platform for me to show the world what I can do, and I can’t wait.

“I hope it’s not going to go the full 15 minutes – I’d like an early night, first round KO and away – but I think the longer this goes, the better it is for me. That said, I want to beat him up as quickly as I can!

“Someone is going to get punched in the face – it might be him, or it might be me, but you have to watch to find out.”

Edwards, who is known for taking on tough fights, added: “Everyone wants an easy ride – no-one wants a loss, which I understand. But I don’t know how long I’ve got to fight and I want to know that I did the best I could do and tried to get as far as I could. I want to be great.”

Edwards also thanked his sponsors – Stone Sports Management, Ashton Roofing and Maintenance, Calsy SSD and Destroy Inc – for their support.

Lambert’s side to be backed by 2,000-strong Blue Army for crunch Reading clash

52 minutes ago Andy Warren
Town fans at The Den for the match against Millwall Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town will once again be cheered on by an away support of 2,000 when they take on Reading tomorrow.

‘Maybe our hardest game of the season’ - Reading boss Clement on basement battle

14:00 Andy Warren
Reading manager Paul Clement sees the clash with Ipswich as the hardest of his side's season. Picture: PA

Reading boss Paul Clement is expecting tomorrow’s bottom-of-the-table clash with Ipswich Town to be the ‘hardest game of the season’.

The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

13:41 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Andy Warren looks at the Ipswich Town players who could emerge and offer Paul Lambert some much needed help.

Ipswich Town loan trio all eligible to play in FA Cup this weekend

13:17 Stuart Watson
Josh Emmanuel is on loan at Shrewsbury Town this season, having spent last season on loan at Rotherham. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town will allow loan trio Josh Emmanuel, Luke Woolfenden and Ben Morris to feature in the FA Cup for their loan clubs this weekend.

Dozzell and Chalobah in England U20 squad for game at Colchester, with Bramble handed coaching role

12:18 Stuart Watson
Andre Dozzell has been called up for the England U20 squad for a game against Germany at Colchester. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town duo Andre Dozzell and Trevoh Chalobah have both been included in the England Under-20 squad for an Elite Game against Germany at Colchester United’s Jobserve Community Stadium a week on Monday (7pm ko).

Big interview: Skuse on Lambert impact, applause for Roberts and the pain of relegation

11:40 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse has experienced the pain of relegation before with Bristol City. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table. Midfielder Cole Skuse talks about the impact of new boss Paul Lambert, an impromptu round of applause for Jordan Roberts and not wanting to experience the pain of relegation again.

‘Intelligence, a classy touch and a chip off the old block’ - Secret Scout on Town youngster Dozzell

08:40 Andy Warren
The Secret Scout has run the rule over Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell. Picture: PA

The Daily Mail’s Secret Scout has run the rule over Ipswich Town teenager Andre Dozzell.

Ipswich Town U18s draw Wingate & Finchley or Andover Town in FA Youth Cup third round

13:33 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town are once again in FA Youth Cup action this season. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town’s Under 18s will host either Wingate & Finchley or Andover Town in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Murphy late winner and Wark scoring in the Cup

13:11 Ross Halls
Ipswich celebrate Daryl Murphy's last minute winner at Blackpool on this day in 2013

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Darly Murphy’s last-minute winner at Blackpool and John Wark scoring twice in the League Cup.

Video ‘He’s a huge talent’ – Lambert says Lankester could start the odd game

Yesterday, 17:01 Stuart Watson
Jack Lankester's first three games for Ipswich Town are set to come under three different managers. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has not ruled out starting teenage forward Jack Lankester in the near future after hailing the academy graduate a ‘huge talent’.

