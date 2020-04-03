EFL announce season now on hold indefinitely

The EFL have announced that the 2019/20 season has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavrius crisis. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

It’s been announced that the football season has now been postponed indefinitely for clubs in the Premier League, Football League and top two tiers of the women’s game following today’s meeting between the major governing bodies.

Previously, the restart date had been pushed back to April 30, but that plan has now been scrapped.

An EFL statement reads: “As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the EFL, Premier League, FA and Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship has today collectively agreed to postpone its football competitions until it is safe to resume.

“Football is committed in supporting the Government’s efforts in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak and the staging of football matches in this country. It is clearly something that simply cannot happen at this time. The thoughts of everyone associated with the EFL and its member Clubs are with anyone currently affected by the coronavirus.

“The situation will be kept under constant review with matches only returning at an appropriate point and based on the latest guidance provided by the relevant Government departments and health authorities.

“The EFL also notes and appreciates the decision taken today by the Premier League in respect of the short-term financial relief it is to provide EFL Clubs through the advancement of solidarity payments, parachute payments and Academy Grants. These actions will have a positive impact on individual Clubs across our three divisions at a difficult and uncertain time.”