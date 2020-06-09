Breaking

Clubs vote in EFL plan to end season using points-per-game... with no expanded play-offs

Archant

The EFL’s proposed framework for completing the 2019/20 season has been voted in by clubs.

In the first part of league meetings today, the 71 Championship, League One and League Two clubs were asked to vote on whether to accept the governing body’s preferred method of deciding final placings should seasons not be completed on the pitch.

That framework would see the standings decided using a straight points-per-game formula, with the top two promoted, the following four sides contest the play-offs on the pitch and relegation retained.

Under that formula, Ipswich drop to 11th.

The framework needed a 51% majority from the 71 EFL clubs, as well as a simple majority of Championship clubs with that number achieved.

Tranmere had put forward an amendment which would have seen a margin-for-error applied, meaning clubs still in with a chance of promotion, play-off places and avoiding relegation, using historic data from the last three seasons, would do so.

Proposals were also put forward by Lincoln, Barnsley, Stevenage and Ipswich, with Town’s offering looking to expand the play-offs beyond four clubs.

However, none of the proposals achieved sufficient support as the EFL plan was voted through.

A second vote will be held among League One clubs this afternoon, where teams will simply decide whether to play out the season in full or end it early and adopt the EFL’s plan.

It’s widely expected a majority of League One clubs will opt to end the campaign early.

That would see Coventry and Rotherham promoted, Oxford, Fleetwood, Portsmouth and Wycombe contest the play-offs and Southend, Bolton and Tranmere relegated.

The Championship is set to resume on June 20 while League Two clubs have previously agreed to end the season now and go ahead with the play-offs.

EFL chairman, Rick Parry, said: “Whilst it has always remained the board’s position to play the remainder of the season where possible, the decision reached at today’s meeting follows a full and considered consultation period with our member clubs. The board has endeavoured to listen to all views and alternative approaches but understands that the decisions taken will not be met with universal satisfaction from all clubs.

“Today’s outcome ensures that the League and its clubs remains as faithful as possible to the previously agreed regulations and that there is consistency in the approach adopted across the EFL in all divisions if required.

“It is clear that the challenges facing the League from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are unprecedented and I thank the contribution of EFL clubs in making this important determination.”