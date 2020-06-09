E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Clubs vote in EFL plan to end season using points-per-game... with no expanded play-offs

PUBLISHED: 13:09 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 09 June 2020

EFL clubs have voted in the governing body's preferred framework

EFL clubs have voted in the governing body's preferred framework

Archant

The EFL’s proposed framework for completing the 2019/20 season has been voted in by clubs.

In the first part of league meetings today, the 71 Championship, League One and League Two clubs were asked to vote on whether to accept the governing body’s preferred method of deciding final placings should seasons not be completed on the pitch.

That framework would see the standings decided using a straight points-per-game formula, with the top two promoted, the following four sides contest the play-offs on the pitch and relegation retained.

Under that formula, Ipswich drop to 11th.

The framework needed a 51% majority from the 71 EFL clubs, as well as a simple majority of Championship clubs with that number achieved.

Tranmere had put forward an amendment which would have seen a margin-for-error applied, meaning clubs still in with a chance of promotion, play-off places and avoiding relegation, using historic data from the last three seasons, would do so.

MORE: Fuller Flavour - Why I don’t think League One season should be decided by PPG

You may also want to watch:

Proposals were also put forward by Lincoln, Barnsley, Stevenage and Ipswich, with Town’s offering looking to expand the play-offs beyond four clubs.

However, none of the proposals achieved sufficient support as the EFL plan was voted through.

A second vote will be held among League One clubs this afternoon, where teams will simply decide whether to play out the season in full or end it early and adopt the EFL’s plan.

It’s widely expected a majority of League One clubs will opt to end the campaign early.

That would see Coventry and Rotherham promoted, Oxford, Fleetwood, Portsmouth and Wycombe contest the play-offs and Southend, Bolton and Tranmere relegated.

The Championship is set to resume on June 20 while League Two clubs have previously agreed to end the season now and go ahead with the play-offs.

EFL chairman, Rick Parry, said: “Whilst it has always remained the board’s position to play the remainder of the season where possible, the decision reached at today’s meeting follows a full and considered consultation period with our member clubs. The board has endeavoured to listen to all views and alternative approaches but understands that the decisions taken will not be met with universal satisfaction from all clubs.

“Today’s outcome ensures that the League and its clubs remains as faithful as possible to the previously agreed regulations and that there is consistency in the approach adopted across the EFL in all divisions if required.

“It is clear that the challenges facing the League from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are unprecedented and I thank the contribution of EFL clubs in making this important determination.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bomb disposal called to Suffolk college after grenade discovered

Police were called to reports of a Second World War grenade which was dug up in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

Death threat prisoner’s second walk-out an ‘act of self-sabotage’

Scott Chandler walked out of Hollesley Bay prison between roll calls Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person has become trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man found dead in town centre flat was ‘loving uncle plagued by drug addiction’

Ricardo Carrasco died at his High Street flat in Lowestoft on November 12, 2019. Picture: Nick Butcher

Clubs vote in EFL plan to end season using points-per-game... with no expanded play-offs

EFL clubs have voted in the governing body's preferred framework
Drive 24