EFL won't 'respond to inappropriate hypothetical solutions' regarding conclusion to 2019/20 season

The EFL have issued a statement insisting no decision has been made regarding the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.

All football in the top four leagues of English football has been suspended until at least April 4 due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the state-of-play to be reassessed before then.

Speculation has been rife as to how the season will be concluded from this point, ranging from declaring the campaign void to playing deep into the summer, but the EFL has insisted no decision has been made at this time.

'The health and well-being of EFL staff, players, Club employees and supporters is of paramount importance and will be key to the decisions made by football during what is clearly an unprecedented situation facing our game.

'It is with that in the forefront of the League's mind that it notes the intense speculation that has appeared across the local, national and international media over the weekend.

'Whilst the League and its Board understand there is a strong desire from both the media and general public to understand what may happen next, there have, at this current time, been no decisions taken.

'The League also feels it inappropriate to respond to the many hypothetical solutions being suggested whilst the many unknowns remain. Given the fast paced environment and parameters we are currently working within, it is simply not practical to give a running commentary on what may happen.

'In the immediate short term we will continue with our contingency planning to deal with the implications the outbreak of Covid-19 has presented the EFL and its Clubs, in addition to liaising with the Government, health authorities and football partners.

'A further update will be given once the EFL Board has met this week.

'In the meantime, we wish the football and wider community well and urge all to follow the guidance from the Government provided by Public Health England if presented with any symptoms.

'EFL Chair, Rick Parry, said: 'These are indeed challenging times for the League, its clubs and the game as a whole. However, now is the time for cool heads and calm reflection, rather than speculation as we look to steer our competitions and Clubs through this period of uncertainty.'