E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

EFL won't 'respond to inappropriate hypothetical solutions' regarding conclusion to 2019/20 season

PUBLISHED: 12:15 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 16 March 2020

The EFL have issued a statement regarding coronavirus

The EFL have issued a statement regarding coronavirus

PA Archive/PA Images

The EFL have issued a statement insisting no decision has been made regarding the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.

All football in the top four leagues of English football has been suspended until at least April 4 due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the state-of-play to be reassessed before then.

Speculation has been rife as to how the season will be concluded from this point, ranging from declaring the campaign void to playing deep into the summer, but the EFL has insisted no decision has been made at this time.

'The health and well-being of EFL staff, players, Club employees and supporters is of paramount importance and will be key to the decisions made by football during what is clearly an unprecedented situation facing our game.

'It is with that in the forefront of the League's mind that it notes the intense speculation that has appeared across the local, national and international media over the weekend.

You may also want to watch:

'Whilst the League and its Board understand there is a strong desire from both the media and general public to understand what may happen next, there have, at this current time, been no decisions taken.

MORE: Roy Keane's nice side, winding up Fabregas and that infamous goal celebration - David Norris looks back on his time at Ipswich Town

'The League also feels it inappropriate to respond to the many hypothetical solutions being suggested whilst the many unknowns remain. Given the fast paced environment and parameters we are currently working within, it is simply not practical to give a running commentary on what may happen.

'In the immediate short term we will continue with our contingency planning to deal with the implications the outbreak of Covid-19 has presented the EFL and its Clubs, in addition to liaising with the Government, health authorities and football partners.

'A further update will be given once the EFL Board has met this week.

'In the meantime, we wish the football and wider community well and urge all to follow the guidance from the Government provided by Public Health England if presented with any symptoms.

'EFL Chair, Rick Parry, said: 'These are indeed challenging times for the League, its clubs and the game as a whole. However, now is the time for cool heads and calm reflection, rather than speculation as we look to steer our competitions and Clubs through this period of uncertainty.'

Most Read

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

How will Suffolk help its over-70s ordered to stay at home by government?

Matt Hancock told Andrew Marr that people more than 70 years old could be told to stay at home for months. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

15 great garden centre cafes in Suffolk

The new restaurant at Notcutts, Woodbridge Picture: Pagepix

Roy Keane’s nice side, winding up Fabregas and that infamous goal celebration – David Norris looks back on his time at Ipswich Town

David Norris was a long-term transfer target of Jim Magilton. Photo: Archant

Most Read

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

How will Suffolk help its over-70s ordered to stay at home by government?

Matt Hancock told Andrew Marr that people more than 70 years old could be told to stay at home for months. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

15 great garden centre cafes in Suffolk

The new restaurant at Notcutts, Woodbridge Picture: Pagepix

Roy Keane’s nice side, winding up Fabregas and that infamous goal celebration – David Norris looks back on his time at Ipswich Town

David Norris was a long-term transfer target of Jim Magilton. Photo: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We need to take it seriously’ - public health chief’s coronavirus warning

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, who said the county is in for the

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

20-year-old charged in connection with indecent exposure incidents

Man, 20, charged with indicent exposure incidents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk star Roy Hudd dies after short illness

Roy Hudd who has died at 83 with his first billing at the Finsbury Park Empire
Drive 24