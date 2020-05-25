E-edition Read the EADT online edition
EFL delay Town’s return to training pending season decision and coronavirus testing

PUBLISHED: 15:11 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 24 May 2020

The EFL have delayed the return to training for League One clubs. Picture: PA

The EFL have delayed the return to training for League One clubs. Picture: PA

Archant

The EFL have delayed the return to training for Ipswich Town and other League One clubs while they await a final decision on the future of the season.

Players were due to have been able to return to small group training at Playford Road from tomorrow but, because Covid-19 testing has yet to begin in League One, that has been moved back.

It comes as it emerged that two people, both from Hull City, have tested positive for the virus in the first round of testing at Championship clubs.

In all, 1,014 players and staff at second tier clubs were tested, with just those two positive results. They will now self-isolate for seven days.

MORE: Big winners, big losers and what happens now - the state of play as League One heads towards early finish

Testing will be carried out at League One clubs - but only after an agreement is reached over how to finish the season. More talks are set to take place this coming week, with options on the table including completing the season behind closed doors, or ending the season and using points per game to determine final placings, the promotion and relegation spots, and the play-off places.

The EFL said: “There is currently no testing programme under way with clubs in League One and League Two. As a result, small group training is not permitted to commence on Monday 25 May 2020 but, if required, clubs in League One and League Two can make their training ground pitches available for individual socially-distanced training sessions, adhering to all the relevant Government guidance and RTT protocols.

“The provisions are in place with Nationwide Pathology to extend the testing programme into League One and League Two as required, depending on the final outcome of the season curtailment discussions.”

