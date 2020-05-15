E-edition Read the EADT online edition
No decision on League One with talks to continue next week... as League Two ‘agree to end season’

PUBLISHED: 13:58 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 15 May 2020

The EFL clubs will meet again on Monday. Picture: PA

Archant

League One clubs will meet again on Monday after failing to come to a consensus regarding the conclusion of the 2019/20 season this morning.

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, have both written to the EFL. Picture: ARCHANT/PAMarcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, have both written to the EFL. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

All 23 clubs were represented on a conference call with the EFL after six clubs, including Ipswich Town, had issued a statement on Thursday night once again stating their desire to finish the season when it’s safe to do so.

Opinion is split within the division, with those six clubs wanting to play on and many others favouring the campaign being halted now and the final standings decided using a points-per-game formula. There are concerns from many that staging games behind-closed-doors and funding a rigorous testing programme is simply unaffordable for many of the league’s clubs.

MORE: Lost income, motivation and spending millions on coronavirus tests - the issues splitting League One clubs

Discussions will continue on Monday.

Town owner Marcus Evans wrote to EFL chairman Rick Parry on Thursday night saying: “The focus should be on how we finish the season and not how do we end the season on an incomplete basis.”

However, the BBC are reporting that League Two clubs have agreed to bring their season to and work out the final table using a weighted points-per-game formula, before then playing two-legged play-off semi finals and then a final.

That means Crewe, Swindon and Plymouth are promoted to League One, with Cheltenham, Exeter, Colchester, Northampton battling for the final promotion place in the play-offs.

