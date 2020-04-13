EFL ‘making tentative plans to return on June 6’ following coronavirus suspension

The EFL are making tentative plans to return to action on June 6, according to reports.

Football throughout the UK is currently suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no set date for a return.

However, ESPN are reporting that the EFL are planning for the Championship, League One and League Two to return from June 6, with games played behind closed doors.

The plan would involve a mini pre-season from May 16, with further reports suggesting teams have been contacting each other in a bid to arrange training ground friendlies.

Any return would depend heavily on government advice as well as the status of the UK lockdown.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany football authorities have allowed Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 clubs to return to training ahead of a potential return to behind-closed-doors action in May.

If and when the 2019/20 season does return, the Blues sit 10th in the League One table, seven points behind the final play-off places. The majority of the sides above Paul Lambert’s team have at least one game in hand.