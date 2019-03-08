Roberts is 'out for a while with a nasty toe injury' - but he has been nominated for a EFL Trophy award

A happy Jordan Roberts after he had scored to give Town a 2-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Injured striker Jordan Roberts has been nominated for the Leasing.Com Trophy player-of-the-round award.

Scorer and provider of Town's second goal against Tottenham's Under 21s, Jordan Roberts and Armando Dobra. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Scorer and provider of Town's second goal against Tottenham's Under 21s, Jordan Roberts and Armando Dobra. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The forward has netted three goals in just two appearances during the group stage, with two coming against Tottenham's Under 21s before he netted again against Gillingham.

He was substituted during that game with an awkward toe injury, though, which has kept him sidelined ever since.

Roberts, who hasn't played for Ipswich in the league since August, face competition from Newport's Tristan Abrahams, Maxime Biamou of Coventry, Accrington's Jordan Clark and Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for the award which is voted for by supporters.

"He's still out a while yet, that was a bad one, bit of a weird one in the EFL Trophy," coach Matt Gill said of Roberts recently.

"It was a bad one, it sort of bent back and almost went both ways, so he's still a little way off training with us, so he'll be a no.

"His performances in the Trophy have been great. We're disappointed for Jordan but it gives somebody else an opportunity."

The Blues are through to the next round of the competition and will discover their last-32 opponents in Saturday afternoon's draw, where they can face Portsmouth, Walsall, Exeter, Bristol Rovers, MK Dons, Peterborough or Brighton's Under 21s.

You can vote for Roberts HERE, with voting closing at midnight on November 18.