EFL pledges to complete season - but Trophy final postponement suggests current suspension will be extended

There will be no football until at least April 3 - but the postponement of the EFL Tropy final suggests a longer suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic

The EFL have tonight committed to finishing the current season – but postponed the EFL Tropy final, hinting that the existing suspension of football is likely to be extended past April 3.

All football has been suspended until at least that date as coronavirus sweeps the UK, with Ipswich Town currently set to resume their season at home to Southend on April 4.

But that looks highly unlikely given the scale of the restrictions being imposed in response to the virus. UEFA, who yesterday moved Euro 2020 back to 2021, have said leagues should aim to finish their seasons by June 30.

The EFL Board met this morning to discuss how to proceed, and insist they remain determined to complete the season.

However, the EFL Trophy final between Portsmouth and Salford, set for Sunday April 5 at Wembley, has been postponed - suggesting that the current suspension of football could well be extended.

The EFL said: “Over 50,000 tickets have been sold for the showpiece final, and the EFL does not want to be in a position whereby many thousands of supporters are forced to change their plans at late notice, so the decision has been taken in the best interest of all parties.”

On finishing the season, the board said in a statement: “The primary objective, in order to protect competition integrity, is to deliver a successful conclusion to the 2019/20 season, subject to the over-riding priority around health and well-being. Plans continue to be developed on the agreed principle that it is in the best interests of the EFL and Clubs to complete the current season at the appropriate time.

“The EFL is continuing regular dialogue with the Government and relevant health authorities and, as and when more information is known regarding the scale and extent of the coronavirus outbreak in this country, a decision will be taken on the resumption of the League’s fixtures.”

In addition to the commitment to finishing the league season, the EFL are establishing a £50m fund to support clubs.

The statement explained: “As part of the League’s continued contingency planning, the Board heard the comments and observations from EFL Clubs, before discussing a number of issues including the current financial position and implications, insurance, regulatory matters and broadcasting arrangements.

“Discussions centred on financial relief for Clubs in the short term and while there is no one single solution, measures are to be put in place to immediately assist with cash flow via a £50million short-term relief package.

“This fund consists of the remaining Basic Award payments being advanced to Clubs immediately, with the remainder made up through interest-free loan facility available to Clubs, calculated in line with the EFL’s Article of Associations.”

