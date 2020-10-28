Pizza giants take on EFL Trophy sponsorship

Papa John's has taken over sponsorship of the EFL Trophy. Picture: EFL Archant

The EFL Trophy has a new sponsor.

The competition has been without a sponsor this season following the end of a deal with leasing.com, but pizza chain Papa John’s has stepped in to fill the void until the end of the 2022/23 season. In a blow to Pizza Hut and Domoino’s, Papa John’s is also now ‘the official pizza of the EFL’.

The tournament has previously been sponsored by Freight Rover, Sherpa Vans, Leyland, Autoglass, Auto Windscreens, LDV Vans, Johnstone’ Paint and Checkatrade.

Ipswich have one remaining game in the group stage, having lost to Arsenal’s U21s and beaten Gillingham, with victory over Crawley on November 10 providing safe passage into the knockout stages.

The Blues reached the second knockout round last season, losing to Exeter.