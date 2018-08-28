Eisa pushing for a U’s start as McGreal faces up to selection headaches

Abo Eisa, who is in line to make his U's home debut tomorrow. Picture: JAMES BAYLIS/AMA Copyright 2018 © Matthew Ashton/AMA AMA SPORTS PHOTO AGENCY 07885 163164 / +44 7885163164

John McGreal faces a few pleasant selection headaches, following the impressive displays of new recruits Abo Eisa and Callum Roberts as substitutes last weekend, for tomorrow’s visit of Cheltenham Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both Eisa and Roberts are pushing for starts, on what should be their home debuts, for tomorrow’s visit of Cheltenham, although McGreal might again employ them as attacking substitutes.

Shrewsbury Town loanee Eisa appears to have the better chance of making the starting line-up, after his wonderful cameo display as a second-half substitute in the 4-0 win at Northampton.

Much might depend on the fitness of centre-forward Mikael Mandron, who limped off at half-time with a sore hamstring at Sixfields.

If Mandron misses out – although he is unlikely to, given that he returned to training at the back end of the week – then McGreal could operate Frank Nouble as a target man, with Eisa and Courtney Senior as flying wingers.

Newcastle United loanee Roberts could be joined by Luke Norris on the bench, after the latter returned to training on Thursday after his most recent ankle injury.

“There is a lot of food for thought, in terms of team selection,” admitted McGreal.

“The new signings made a brilliant impact last weekend, and these boys want to play, while others raised their games. People need to be in form, to keep their place, otherwise others are ready to come in.

“So it’s a bit of a headache for me, which is great.”

Cheltenham will remain without striker Tyrone Barnett, due to injury, while Rakish Bingham could make his full debut, after signing from Hamilton, due to midfielder Alex Addai’s sore hamstring, sustained during the 1-0 win over Yeovil in midweek.

Squads

COLCHESTER: Gilmartin, Jackson, Prosser, Kent, Vincent-Young, Pell, Stevenson, Senior, Szmodics, Nouble, Mandron, Eisa, Roberts, Lapslie, Dickenson, Comley, Eastman, Norris & Barnes.

CHELTENHAM: Flinders, Dawson, Tozer, Raglan, Broom, Clements, Tillson, Maddox, Hussey, Bingham, Varney, Forster, Addai, Thomas, Duku, Waters, Pring & Lovett.

Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey)