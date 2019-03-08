El Mizouni receives first senior Tunisia call-up

Idris El Mizouni skips past Hull's Todd Kane. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town teenager Idris El Mizouni has been named in the senior Tunisia squad for the first time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Idris El Mizouni in action at Preston. Photo: Pagepix Idris El Mizouni in action at Preston. Photo: Pagepix

The 18-year-old creative midfielder, who was born in Paris but qualifies for Tunisia through his father, has previously won two caps for his country's Under-23 side.

Should he feature in the home friendly against Irag on June 7 he would become the first player in the club's history to earn a cap for the 'Eagles of Carthage'.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Ipswich give first professional deal to talented midfielder El Mizouni

El Mizouni was signed as an academy scholar in 2017 after impressing during a series of trials, Town having scouted youth tournaments in France and created a link with a youth club in Paris.

He was a regular for Town's table-topping U23s in the season just gone. After being handed his first pro contract - until 2021 - last December, a senior debut (as a substitute in the 1-1 draw at Bristol City) followed in March.

MORE: Tomas Holy set for Ipswich Town medical - Watch the 6ft 9in keeper in action

Further cameos came against Hull and Brentford, before he started the 4-0 defeat at Preston towards the end of the campaign.