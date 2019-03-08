El Mizouni receives first senior Tunisia call-up
PUBLISHED: 14:11 24 May 2019
© Copyright Stephen Waller
Ipswich Town teenager Idris El Mizouni has been named in the senior Tunisia squad for the first time.
The 18-year-old creative midfielder, who was born in Paris but qualifies for Tunisia through his father, has previously won two caps for his country's Under-23 side.
Should he feature in the home friendly against Irag on June 7 he would become the first player in the club's history to earn a cap for the 'Eagles of Carthage'.
El Mizouni was signed as an academy scholar in 2017 after impressing during a series of trials, Town having scouted youth tournaments in France and created a link with a youth club in Paris.
He was a regular for Town's table-topping U23s in the season just gone. After being handed his first pro contract - until 2021 - last December, a senior debut (as a substitute in the 1-1 draw at Bristol City) followed in March.
Further cameos came against Hull and Brentford, before he started the 4-0 defeat at Preston towards the end of the campaign.