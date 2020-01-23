Midfield dynamo El Mizouni signs for Cambridge United on loan

Idris El Mizouni has joined League Two side Cambridge United on loan until the end of the 2019-20 season Photo: CAMBRIDGE UNITED FC Archant

Young Ipswich Town star Idris El Mizouni has joined Cambridge United on loan for the rest of the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Idris El Mizouni has impressed for Town this season Photo: ROSS HALLS Idris El Mizouni has impressed for Town this season Photo: ROSS HALLS

The midfield dynamo, who signed his first professional deal with Town in December 2018, has impressed while seeing action nine times this season.

The 19-year-old has scored once for the Blues, but hasn't featured in the league since the clash with Wimbledon back in August.

He's been in and around the first team squad for much of the campaign though, with boss Paul Lambert hinting only last week that he and fellow young star Armando Dobra were unlikely to go out on loan.

MORE: 'They're a different type... they're in a Catch-22 situation' - Lambert on loaning out Dobra and El Mizouni

Lambert said: They're a different type those two kids.

"They've done well. A difficult one for them, they're in that Catch-22 situation where I think they're not too far away (from being in the team) but they're too good for the U23s.

"That's an annoying one that one because I think they've got a bit more to offer."

The U's will hope that the creative El Mizouni can kickstart their flagging season, the Abbey Stadium outfit currently toiling in 16th place in League Two.

United head coach Colin Calderwood said: "When we found out about the possibility of a loan for him, we moved swiftly. Had he have been out there for another day or so, numerous other clubs would have jumped in. He'll add to our attacking threat - he has an athleticism to go with his footballing ability."