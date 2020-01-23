E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Midfield dynamo El Mizouni signs for Cambridge United on loan

PUBLISHED: 16:36 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 23 January 2020

Idris El Mizouni has joined League Two side Cambridge United on loan until the end of the 2019-20 season Photo: CAMBRIDGE UNITED FC

Idris El Mizouni has joined League Two side Cambridge United on loan until the end of the 2019-20 season Photo: CAMBRIDGE UNITED FC

Archant

Young Ipswich Town star Idris El Mizouni has joined Cambridge United on loan for the rest of the season.

Idris El Mizouni has impressed for Town this season Photo: ROSS HALLSIdris El Mizouni has impressed for Town this season Photo: ROSS HALLS

The midfield dynamo, who signed his first professional deal with Town in December 2018, has impressed while seeing action nine times this season.

The 19-year-old has scored once for the Blues, but hasn't featured in the league since the clash with Wimbledon back in August.

He's been in and around the first team squad for much of the campaign though, with boss Paul Lambert hinting only last week that he and fellow young star Armando Dobra were unlikely to go out on loan.

MORE: 'They're a different type... they're in a Catch-22 situation' - Lambert on loaning out Dobra and El Mizouni

Lambert said: They're a different type those two kids.

"They've done well. A difficult one for them, they're in that Catch-22 situation where I think they're not too far away (from being in the team) but they're too good for the U23s.

"That's an annoying one that one because I think they've got a bit more to offer."

The U's will hope that the creative El Mizouni can kickstart their flagging season, the Abbey Stadium outfit currently toiling in 16th place in League Two.

United head coach Colin Calderwood said: "When we found out about the possibility of a loan for him, we moved swiftly. Had he have been out there for another day or so, numerous other clubs would have jumped in. He'll add to our attacking threat - he has an athleticism to go with his footballing ability."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Never seen smoke like it’: Fierce blaze engulfs thatched cottage

The fire was tackled by more than 70 firefighters overnight on January 21 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Never seen smoke like it’: Fierce blaze engulfs thatched cottage

The fire was tackled by more than 70 firefighters overnight on January 21 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Continued rise in knife crime across Suffolk and Essex

Serious crime involving the use of knives continued to rise across Suffolk and Essex last year Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Reaction: How well have Highways England’s Orwell Bridge plans been received?

Measures Highways England have put forward to help cease wind closures of the Orwell Bridge have come under fire for not being concrete enough. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car in ‘dangerous condition’ stopped by police with three arrested for drug offences

This car was stopped by police in Southwold after officers spotted the vehicle in a very poor condition. Picture: Halesworth Police Facebook

CCTV captures missing dad on day he vanished

Police issue renewed appeal for missing Lee Fitzgerald, who was spotted on CCTV at Great Yarmouth railway station on the day he disappeared. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Legal fight launched to block ‘cheese wedges’ housing plans

A visualisation of what the Melton Hill redevelopment could look like Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS/AUPG
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists