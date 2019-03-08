Garnett on Golf: Elliott wins Eastern Counties Cup at Woodbridge

Four-handicap Darren Elliott (right) accepts the Eastern Counties Cup from Woodbridge captain Richard Barton who won this trophy before the new holder was born. Photograph: TONY GARNETT Archant

Four-handicap Darren Elliott won the Eastern Counties Cup at Woodbridge on Sunday with a score of net 140 (67 and 73).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

He ended one shot ahead of John Blackmore who plays off a three-handicap at Colchester.

The scratch plate was won by Tom Owen of Rochford Hundred (77 69) who beat Rhodri Harston on count back. Harston, who played for Middlesex against BB&O earlier this month, had two rounds of 73.

The best after handicap score was net 65 from 12-handicap Craig Robinson.

Leading gross scores (Woodbridge unless stated)

146: T Owen (Rochford Hundred) 77 69, R Harston (Muswell Hill and Felixstowe Ferry) 73 73.

148: J Blackmore (Colchester) 77 71, M Gee (Bury St Edmunds) 73 75, D Elliott 71 77.

151: M Duszynski (Ipswich) 78 73, P Ashenden 74 77.

153: P Birrell (Rayleigh) 79 74, D Rudd 77 76.

154: C Sadler (Flempton) 78 76, R Powney 78 76, G Seaman 75 79.

155: D Aziz (Rayleigh) 77 78, M Weaver (Bury St Edmunds) 76 79, M Eaves (Stoke by Nayland) 76 79, R Rayner (Ipswich) 75 80.

- Suffolk took third place in the Eastern Counties Foursomes at Seacroft on Saturday and Sunday.

The junior pairing of George Fricker and Alfie Halil took six and a half points out of eight which bodes well for the rest of their season in the Anglian League.

Finishing order: Leicestershire 26pts, Lincolnshire 23.5, Suffolk 23, Norfolk 21.5, Essex 20.5, Northants and BB&O 20, Cambs 13, Beds 12.5.

Suffolk retained the same partnerships both days.

Alfie Halil and George Fricker bt Cambs 7 and 5, bt Lincs 3 and 1, bt Essex 3 and 2, halved with Beds, bt BB&O 3 and 2, bt Leics 3 and 2, bt Northants 5 and 4, lost to Norfolk 3 and 2. Six and half points.

Jed Seeley and Chris Fleming bt Cambs two up, lost to Lincs 4 and 2, bt Essex 3 and 2, beat Beds 7 and 6, lost to BB&O 3 and 2, lost to Leics 3 and 2, bt Northants one up, beat Norfolk 4 and 3. Five points.

Sam Byford and Ben Sayers bt Cambs one up, lost to Lincs one down, lost to Essex 3 and 1, beat Beds 3 and 2, b t BB&O 2 and 1, beat Leics 7 and 5, lost to Northants 2 and 1, beat Norfolk 3 and 2. Five points.

Jack Cardy and Sam Debenham bt Cambs 2 and 1, beat Lincs 2 and 1, halved with Essex, lost to Beds one down, halved with BB&O, lost to Leics 2 and 1, lost to Northants 3 and 1, beat Norfolk one up. Four points

Chris Vince and Josh Driver lost to Cambs 2 and 1, lost to Lincs one down, lost to Essex two down, lost to Beds two down, bt BB& O 3 and 2, lost to Leics one down, halved with Northants, bt Norfolk 2 and 1. Two and a half points.

- Three of Suffolk's leading players were in last week's Irish Open Amateur Championship at County Sligo.

Monty Scowsill and James Biggs both played all four rounds but Habebul Islam missed out after being above the cut line after two rounds.

Biggs is not defending the Lagonda Trophy he won at Gog Magog last year. Instead he, Scowsill and Islam will play in the French Open Amateur Championship at Chantilly.

Suffolk will be represented in the Lagonda by Max Adams and Jed Seeley. Former Suffolk captain David Quinney is also entered.

You may also want to watch:

- Stenson Shield first round played on Saturday.

Stowmarket 9.5 Halesworth 2.5

Foursomes (Stowmarket names first):

Kevin Earp and Bryan Graham halved with Paul Tillett and Mark Henderson.

Owen Clouting and Ross Harvey beat Graham Shillings and Dan Shervington 3 and 2.

Matt Lockwood and Alex Bligh beat Wayne Jacques and Paul Sherwood 3 and 2.

Jack Forgan and Mark Jones lost to Paul and Mark Coby 5 and 4.

Singles: Earp beat Jacques 7 and 5, Andy Grogan beat P Coby 4 and 3, Graham beat Shillings 5 and 4, Bligh beat M Coby 4 and 2, Forgan beat Tillett 4 and 3, Kieran Issitt beat Henderson 4 and 3, Clouting beat Sherwood 7 and 6,Lockwood lost to Gary Etchells 4 and 3.

Felixstowe Ferry 9 Rushmere 3

Foursomes (Felixstowe names first).

Rhodri Harston and Graham Wardley beat Ross Howard and Ricky Ling 7 and 6.

Mel Pipe and Steve Sayers lost to Matt Godbold and Alan Middle 3 and 2.

Billy McLeod and Greg Hills beat Connor James and Rob Hastings 6 and 5.

Jimmy Price and Adam Sheldrake beat Josh Cottrell and Jordan Bloomfield 2 and 1.

Singles: Harston beat Howard 4 and 3, Wardley beat Ling 9 and 7, Sheldrake beat Godbold 5 and 4, Price beat Middle 6 and 5, Sayers beat James one up, McLeod halved with Hastings, Pipe lost to Cottrell two down, Hills halved with Bloomfield.

Diss 7.5 Rookery Park 4.5

Foursomes (Diss names first).

Chris Bartrum and Marc Duszynski beat Mike Sharp and Andrew Crisp 4 and 3.

Ed Doe and Michael Closs beat James Nolloth and Craig Bloodworth 4 and 2.

Charlie Stammers and Chris Weller beat Andy Coleman and Dwayne Barber 4 and 3.

Charlie Taylor and James Donnelly halved with Conal Downing and Jack Blowers.

Singles: Bartrum beat Sharp 2 and 1, Duszynski lost to Blowers 2 and 1, Donnelly lost to Downing 4 and 2, Archie Moore lost to Coleman one down, Closs beat John Fisher 5 and 4, Doe lost to Bloodworth 3 and 2, Stammers beat Crisp 5 and 4, Taylor beat Nolloth 5 and 4.

Second round (to be played on June 15): Bury St Edmunds v Fynn Valley, Diss v Felixstowe Ferry, Flempton v Bury St Edmunds, Gorleston v Ipswich, Haverhill v Southwold, Stowmarket v Aldeburgh, Thorpeness v Hintlesham, Woodbridge v Newton Green.