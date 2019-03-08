Sunshine and Showers

Five-day forecast

Harrison nearing move to League One rivals Portsmouth

PUBLISHED: 15:31 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 20 June 2019

Ellis Harrison scored once last season during an injury-hit campaign. Photo: Steve Waller

Ellis Harrison scored once last season during an injury-hit campaign. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town striker Ellis Harrison is close to completing a move to League One rivals Portsmouth.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues last summer in a £750,000 deal from Bristol Rovers, but struggled with injury during his one season at Portman Road and netted just one goal in 17 appearances.

He had been tracked by Pompey prior to making the move to Suffolk before again being linked with the Fratton Park club in January, but now looks set to make the move.

MORE: Bialkowski undergoing Millwall medical after fee is agreed with Ipswich

Harrison was pictured at Portsmouth's training ground earlier today and it's understood the potential move is nearing completion.

It's not yet clear how much Portsmouth will pay for the striker.

Earlier today it was revealed goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski is at Millwall to complete a move to The Den, with the Pole undergoing a medical this afternoon.

'It's utter carnage' – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood's move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

