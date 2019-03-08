Harrison nearing move to League One rivals Portsmouth

Ellis Harrison scored once last season during an injury-hit campaign. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town striker Ellis Harrison is close to completing a move to League One rivals Portsmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues last summer in a £750,000 deal from Bristol Rovers, but struggled with injury during his one season at Portman Road and netted just one goal in 17 appearances.

He had been tracked by Pompey prior to making the move to Suffolk before again being linked with the Fratton Park club in January, but now looks set to make the move.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Bialkowski undergoing Millwall medical after fee is agreed with Ipswich

Harrison was pictured at Portsmouth's training ground earlier today and it's understood the potential move is nearing completion.

It's not yet clear how much Portsmouth will pay for the striker.

Earlier today it was revealed goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski is at Millwall to complete a move to The Den, with the Pole undergoing a medical this afternoon.