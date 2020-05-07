E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Ellis has been great... he’s got all the attributes’ - former Town striker Harrison praised

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 May 2020

Ellis Harrison and Luke Woolfenden battle for the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ellis Harrison and Luke Woolfenden battle for the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Former Ipswich Town striker Ellis Harrison’s has been praised for his performances at League One rivals Portsmouth this season.

Ellis Harrison during the lap of appreciation. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMEllis Harrison during the lap of appreciation. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Welshman left Portman Road in the summer after just one season at the club, which saw him find the net just once during an injury-disrupted campaign.

He made just 17 appearances for the Blues but has made 37 in his first year at Fratton Park, scoring 10 times for a side sitting fourth when football was suspended in the middle of March.

Harrison was a £750,000 signing from Bristol Rovers during Paul Hurst’s one summer in charge, departing for around half of that, but proved a pain to his former club with an impressive display as Town lost 1-0 at Fratton Park in December.

“Ellis has played a big part for us up front,” Ross McCrorie, on loan at Pompey from Rangers, told The News.

Ellis Harrison with a second half effort for Portsmouth. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comEllis Harrison with a second half effort for Portsmouth. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“The way he’s played has been great and has been a huge part of our team, especially holding the ball up and being able to get us up the pitch.

“He’s been a bit underrated in terms of his output, while Ronan Curtis has banged in the goals and popped up with assists.

Ellis Harrison and Toto Nsiala battle in the air. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comEllis Harrison and Toto Nsiala battle in the air. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“But I do think Ellis has been underrated and has done a great season for us. In the games he’s played in, he has been excellent and is a big part of the team.

“He’s got a lot of attributes to his game. He can get in behind, hold it up, score goals and he likes a header.

“That’s the good thing about him and he’s always around the box.

“In the games he’s played in, a lot of the time he’s been at the centre of the start of the move by bringing others into play and getting us up the pitch.”

