‘Ellis has been great... he’s got all the attributes’ - former Town striker Harrison praised

Ellis Harrison and Luke Woolfenden battle for the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Former Ipswich Town striker Ellis Harrison’s has been praised for his performances at League One rivals Portsmouth this season.

The Welshman left Portman Road in the summer after just one season at the club, which saw him find the net just once during an injury-disrupted campaign.

He made just 17 appearances for the Blues but has made 37 in his first year at Fratton Park, scoring 10 times for a side sitting fourth when football was suspended in the middle of March.

Harrison was a £750,000 signing from Bristol Rovers during Paul Hurst’s one summer in charge, departing for around half of that, but proved a pain to his former club with an impressive display as Town lost 1-0 at Fratton Park in December.

“Ellis has played a big part for us up front,” Ross McCrorie, on loan at Pompey from Rangers, told The News.

“The way he’s played has been great and has been a huge part of our team, especially holding the ball up and being able to get us up the pitch.

“He’s been a bit underrated in terms of his output, while Ronan Curtis has banged in the goals and popped up with assists.

“But I do think Ellis has been underrated and has done a great season for us. In the games he’s played in, he has been excellent and is a big part of the team.

“He’s got a lot of attributes to his game. He can get in behind, hold it up, score goals and he likes a header.

“That’s the good thing about him and he’s always around the box.

“In the games he’s played in, a lot of the time he’s been at the centre of the start of the move by bringing others into play and getting us up the pitch.”