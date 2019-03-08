Huws makes long-awaited return from injury as Under 23s host Sheffield Wednesday

Emyr Huws will play for Ipswich Town's Under 23s today. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Emyr Huws will make his long-awaited return to action for Ipswich Town’s Under 23s this afternoon.

The Welsh midfielder has not played for the Blues’ first-team since December 2017, when he suffered a knee injury at Middlesbrough which subsequently required surgery to repair cartilage damage.

He’s been hit by a number of niggles since as he bids to get back on the field.

Huws last played for the Under 23s in August, scoring in a draw at Crewe, and made the first-team bench for the 1-0 victory over Rotherham in January.

He will start the Under 23s’ game with Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon in a midfield also including Tristan Nydam and Idris El Mizouni.

Gerard Nash’s side head into the clash top of the Professional Development League Two South table - five points ahead of second-placed Crystal Palace and with a game in hand.

Meanwhile the Owls occupy seventh position in the Northern division and have won one of their last four matches.

Kick-off is at 1pm.