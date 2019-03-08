Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Huws makes long-awaited return from injury as Under 23s host Sheffield Wednesday

PUBLISHED: 11:07 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 26 March 2019

Emyr Huws will play for Ipswich Town's Under 23s today. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Emyr Huws will play for Ipswich Town's Under 23s today. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Emyr Huws will make his long-awaited return to action for Ipswich Town’s Under 23s this afternoon.

Emyr Huws in action Picture: ROSS HALLSEmyr Huws in action Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Welsh midfielder has not played for the Blues’ first-team since December 2017, when he suffered a knee injury at Middlesbrough which subsequently required surgery to repair cartilage damage.

He’s been hit by a number of niggles since as he bids to get back on the field.

Huws last played for the Under 23s in August, scoring in a draw at Crewe, and made the first-team bench for the 1-0 victory over Rotherham in January.

He will start the Under 23s’ game with Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon in a midfield also including Tristan Nydam and Idris El Mizouni.

Ipswich Town midfielder Emyr Huws during the Ipswich Town Open Day Training Session Picture: ROSS HALLSIpswich Town midfielder Emyr Huws during the Ipswich Town Open Day Training Session Picture: ROSS HALLS

Gerard Nash’s side head into the clash top of the Professional Development League Two South table - five points ahead of second-placed Crystal Palace and with a game in hand.

Meanwhile the Owls occupy seventh position in the Northern division and have won one of their last four matches.

Kick-off is at 1pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man jailed for ‘savage’ murder of Colchester coin collector will serve minimum of 30 years

Danny Bostock, aged 32, was found guilty of the murder of Colchester coin collector Gordon McGhee Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Days Gone By - Decade of change for one of town’s best-known areas

The start of demolition work on buildings, between St Margarets Plain (foreground) at Old Foundry Road, in February 1936. Picture: DAVID KINDRED'S ARCHIVE

Huws makes long-awaited return from injury as Under 23s host Sheffield Wednesday

Emyr Huws will play for Ipswich Town's Under 23s today. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Garnett on Golf: Joy for Thomas Mills School as they head to Woodhall Spa

Thomas Mills High School team (from left) Dominic Rudd, Harry Brinded and George Austin with the John Eaton Shield introduced in memory of the Association treasurer who passed a this year. Photograph: SARAH WILSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists