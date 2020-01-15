'I think we're building that nicely' - Huws excited by midfield partnership with Downes and Judge

Emyr Huws is enjoying playing in an Ipswich Town midfield alongside Alan Judge and Flynn Downes. Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

Emyr Huws is enjoying his role in Ipswich Town's emerging midfield unit alongside Flynn Downes and Alan Judge.

Emyr Huws in action at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Emyr Huws in action at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

After months of regular rotation throughout the Ipswich squad the three players have all started the Blues' last three League One games, with the trio having a growing influence on games from the middle of the pitch.

Welshman Huws has grown into the season after recovering from a nasty knee injury, coming on strong in recent weeks and showing signs he can once again become the dominant midfield influence he was when he first joined the club on loan in January 2017.

"There are elements of my game that are coming and it's nice," Huws said following Tuesday night's draw at Oxford.

"I'm glad to be helping the team although I still feel like there's more to come. I'm happy with my body and feel strong.

"It's exciting but I have to keep working hard and it will come.

"I haven't played a lot or had much of a chance to get up to a rhythm which is tough when you're coming back from injury. I think I'm managing to do that now which is nice and it's good for me personally to get a run."

On playing alongside Downes and Judge, Huws added: "I think we're building that nicely.

"Judgey has been outstanding in the last two games and Flynny's been great all season. It's been nice playing with those two because they're smart players who now the game and how to position themselves.

"I still think there will be some changes because of all the quality we have in the squad. Eleven players aren't going to win this league, it's going to be the whole squad.

"We need to win games, whoever plays. When there's competition people have to perform because there are players there waiting to take your spot. Competition is healthy and we're working hard in training."

Alan Judge was a focal point of the Ipswich Town side which beat Accrington on Saturday. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Alan Judge was a focal point of the Ipswich Town side which beat Accrington on Saturday. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

In addition to the triumvirate of Huws, Downes and Judge, the Blues are well-stocked in the centre of midfield with manager Paul Lambert able to call upon Cole Skuse, Jon Nolan, Teddy Bishop and Andre Dozzell should he wish to.

Huws hasn't netted a league goal since his dramatic strike against Newcastle in April 2017, with the Welshman now keen to bring a near three-year drought to an end.

"I wish you hadn't mentioned that," he joked.

"I know... I hope it will come.

Flynn Downes pictured during Town's 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley Photo: ROSS HALLS Flynn Downes pictured during Town's 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley Photo: ROSS HALLS

"There were some chances today (at Oxford) but the ball just didn't sit so hopefully the goals will come."