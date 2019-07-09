Cloudy

Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

'This is only the start' - Town star Huws 'proud' after making long-awaited return

09 July, 2019 - 14:00
Emyr Huws in action during the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS

Emyr Huws in action during the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Injury-plagued midfield star Emyr Huws says getting back to action for Ipswich Town at the weekend is 'only the start' of his much-anticipated comeback.

Huws has not played for the Town first-team since December 2017, when he suffered a knee injury at Middlesbrough which subsequently required surgery to repair cartilage damage.

He has since been plagued by niggles which have hampered his return from injury, and is often said to be suffering with 'puffy knees' post training.

MORE: Lambert plays down - but doesn't completely rule out - Daryl Murphy return

But he was on the bench for the senior side in January, as Town beat Rotherham 1-0, and played for the Under 23s at the end of March.

And the Welsh wizard played the entire second half as Town lost 3-2 to SC Paderborn 07 in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday, showing glimpses of his quality in the 45-minute run-out.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram after the game to share his delight at finally being back in action.

MORE: Top facilities, hard work, Wi-Fi grumbles, bike rides and paintballing - inside Town's remote German base

He wrote: "My first proper game of football in a long time. It wasn't my best and I was rusty. But to look back at how far I've come in the last 6 months makes me proud.

"This is only the start. The smart work continues!"

Huws signed for the Blues, to much fanfare, from Cardiff City back in June 2017 after a brilliant loan spell which saw him score three times in 13 games, including a memorable strike in that famous Easter win over Newcastle United at Portman Road.

MORE: Stu says: Seven things we learned from Ipswich Town's friendly defeat at Paderborn

But his time at Town has been plagued by injury, meaning he's only actually made five appearances for the club since signing that multi-million pound, four-year deal.

Huws will hope to continue his comeback this weekend, when Town take part in the four-team Interwetten Cup - with old friends Fortuna Dusseldorf, FC Utrecht and hosts Meppen involved in the event on Sunday.

MORE: Some bright spots, things to work on and a bit of rust - how all 22 Ipswich Town players performed against Paderborn

It's also likely to be the first time that Town fans will get to see much-heralded new striker James Norwood, who signed for the Blues after firing in 32 goals for Tranmere Rovers in their promotion campaign last season.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘If you don’t want to be here don’t come... I’m not losing any sleep’ - Lambert on missing out on Mayor

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘If you don’t want to be here don’t come... I’m not losing any sleep’ - Lambert on missing out on Mayor

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Danger to public’ jailed for ‘nightmare’ attack in vulnerable man’s home

Andrew Bywater was jailed for at least seven-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Have your say about controversial new Ipswich Northern Route

Potential options for the new Nothern Route around Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

‘This is only the start’ – Town star Huws ‘proud’ after making long-awaited return

Emyr Huws in action during the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS

Essex County Council U-turns on plans to cut a third of its libraries

Essex County Council has announced radical changes to its libraries strategy Picture: SAVE OUR LIBRARIES ESSEX

Could you take on this Suffolk cottage renovation?

This rare cottage at Hoxne, near Eye, was last sold in 1949 Picture: MARK WILLETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists