'This is only the start' - Town star Huws 'proud' after making long-awaited return

Emyr Huws in action during the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Injury-plagued midfield star Emyr Huws says getting back to action for Ipswich Town at the weekend is 'only the start' of his much-anticipated comeback.

Huws has not played for the Town first-team since December 2017, when he suffered a knee injury at Middlesbrough which subsequently required surgery to repair cartilage damage.

He has since been plagued by niggles which have hampered his return from injury, and is often said to be suffering with 'puffy knees' post training.

But he was on the bench for the senior side in January, as Town beat Rotherham 1-0, and played for the Under 23s at the end of March.

And the Welsh wizard played the entire second half as Town lost 3-2 to SC Paderborn 07 in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday, showing glimpses of his quality in the 45-minute run-out.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram after the game to share his delight at finally being back in action.

He wrote: "My first proper game of football in a long time. It wasn't my best and I was rusty. But to look back at how far I've come in the last 6 months makes me proud.

"This is only the start. The smart work continues!"

Huws signed for the Blues, to much fanfare, from Cardiff City back in June 2017 after a brilliant loan spell which saw him score three times in 13 games, including a memorable strike in that famous Easter win over Newcastle United at Portman Road.

But his time at Town has been plagued by injury, meaning he's only actually made five appearances for the club since signing that multi-million pound, four-year deal.

Huws will hope to continue his comeback this weekend, when Town take part in the four-team Interwetten Cup - with old friends Fortuna Dusseldorf, FC Utrecht and hosts Meppen involved in the event on Sunday.

It's also likely to be the first time that Town fans will get to see much-heralded new striker James Norwood, who signed for the Blues after firing in 32 goals for Tranmere Rovers in their promotion campaign last season.