‘He’s been so clinical... he deserves it all’ - Huws’ praise for red-hot Edwards

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 October 2020

Emyr Huws is pleased to see Gwion Edwards enjoying a prolific start to the season. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Emyr Huws was delighted to see compatriot Gwion Edwards continue his blistering start to the season with another goal in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Accrington.

Emyr Huws in action against Accrington. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comEmyr Huws in action against Accrington. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Edwards’ latest goal set Town on the way to victory against Stanley, with his five strikes so far the most any Ipswich player has managed in the first six league games of a season since David Johnson’s seven in 1999.

Huws and Edwards go back more than a decade, having been in Swansea’s youth team together, with the former insisting the latter deserves everything coming to him at the moment.

“Fair play to him – he deserves it,” Huws said. “He works really hard and has a great attitude so I’m really happy for him.

“He’s showing everyone what he can do so all credit to Gwi. He’s been great. He’s been clinical in front of goal and is looking sharp.

MORE: ‘Considering we had no strikers, it’s an incredible win’ – Lambert on 2-0 victory against Accrington Stanley

“Yeah, definitely. Once I get into a little groove that’s something I want to add to my game.

“The system is nice to play in and when we get the ball down and play it’s working really well.”

Edwards’ goal came six minutes into the second half, after Ipswich had struggled during the opening period, with Freddie Sears doubling the lead on 71 minutes as the Blues maintained their position at the top of League One.

“It was a good win after a tough first half where they made things tricky for us but we found our way in the second half and broke them down eventually with two good goals,” Huws said.

Town players celebrate with Freddie Sears, after his goal had taken them into a 2-0 lead against Accrington Stanley. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comTown players celebrate with Freddie Sears, after his goal had taken them into a 2-0 lead against Accrington Stanley. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“We managed to play with what we’ve been working on in training and we stuck with it before taking advantage as they got tired and we got more space.

“The manager has warned us that we need to get used to it (being closed down and not given space) and they came with a game plan which caused us a few problems in the second half. Credit to us, we managed to get the three points.

“We have a squad of fit players who work hard so I think we can cope with the physical side of it.”

MORE: Player ratings - How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 victory over Accrington Stanley

Freddie Sears is congratulated by teammates Alan Judge, Gwion Edwards and Emyr Huws, after he had scored to take Town 2-0 up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comFreddie Sears is congratulated by teammates Alan Judge, Gwion Edwards and Emyr Huws, after he had scored to take Town 2-0 up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Town were top of League One this time last year, only for their promotion charge to fall away, but Huws believes the club are better placed to stay the course this time around.

“Last season wasn’t what we wanted but we’ve learned from it and will carry on doing so, without getting complacent about anything,” Huws said.

“We’re here to be shot at so we have to be on it all the time.

“We’ve got a lot of league games coming now so if we believe in what we work on then I’m pretty sure we’ll be ok.”

