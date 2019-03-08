'A massive step... psychologically it was huge for him' - Town boss Lambert on Huws' progress

Emyr Huws started his first league game in nearly two years on Tuesday night. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Paul Lambert has hailed the 'massive psychological step' taken by midfielder Emyr Huws this week.

Jon Nolan celebrates his first half goal at Stadium MK with Emyr Huws and Luke Garbutt. Picture Pagepix Jon Nolan celebrates his first half goal at Stadium MK with Emyr Huws and Luke Garbutt. Picture Pagepix

The Welshman started his first league game since December 2017 on Tuesday night, as he played 67 minutes in the Blues' 1-0 victory at MK Dons and took the next step in his long recovery from a knee injury.

He's in contention to start again tomorrow when Town travel to Gillingham, although Lambert and his medical team will continue to take good care during a phased return to action

"It was a massive step and psychologically it was huge for him," Lambert said.

"He set up the goal with a terrific cross so I was really happy with how he performed.

"The secret is to keep him fit and contributing, whether that's off the bench or starting games. It's great for him and himself."

Will Keane came off the bench to replace Norwood on Tuesday night but Lambert believes the former Hull man is not quite ready to play from the start as he continues his return from hamstring surgery.

"No, I don't think so," the Town boss said when asked if Keane is ready to start games. "It's a big ask given how much time he's missed.

"There's a few of them (Jon Nolan, Huws and Luke Garbutt) there playing a first 90 minutes for a good time but we'll see how they are.

"The lads haven't played so two games in a week is hard going.

"But they're totally fine and ready to go. The team's going real well."

James Norwood has declared himself fit to play this weekend despite limping out of Tuesday's game with a groin problem.

"He seems to be but, like everybody else, we'll see how he is and see if there's any reaction from Tuesday night," Lambert said.

"I've seen players come off in early parts of games and still be fit for Saturday - it all depends on any given time.

"He'll train and then we'll judge it from there.

"We might need to manage it, have a look at it and maybe curtail training or certain games but we'll see how it is. We'll have dialogue from now until the end."